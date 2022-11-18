PERRYVILLE — It’s time to celebrate Feline Festivus, a holiday fundraiser to benefit Chesapeake Feline Association.
Tickets are now available for the Dec. 3 party from 5 to 9 p.m. at Minker Banquet Hall at the Community Fire Company of Perryville, 920 Principio Furnace Road. For $45 per person you get a buffet dinner catered by Wesley’s, plus beer, iced tea, coffee and dessert plus a cash bar for mixed drinks and sodas. DJ Jimmy brings the music for dancing. Entertainment includes a silent auction, a money and plant wheel, a 50/50 and door prizes plus an ugly sweater contest. Karen Burkhardt, president of CFA, says this is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the organization dedicated to the health and well-being of every cat in Cecil County.
Go to ChesapeakeFelineAssociation.org for tickets or for information on how to support CFA, or foster or adopt a cat. CFA operates a shelter and adoption center in North East and the Miss Cat Surgical Suite in Perryville where lost cost spay-neuter services are offered.
***
NORTH EAST — Award-winning musician and songwriter Kate McLeod will perform at North Elk Coffee House Nov. 19 in a concert to benefit Meeting Ground. Tickets are $15 at the door.
McLeod is well known for her fiddle playing skills, but also plays guitar and mountain dulcimer. To learn and hear more go to katemcleod.com. North Elk Coffee House is a ministry of St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church and is located at 315 South Main St. in North East.
Meeting Ground serves the homeless and those at risk of homelessness all over Cecil County. Their work includes the winter shelter.
***
ANNAPOLIS — Victims of the 2015 data breach through either T-Mobile or Experian could receive compensation after the Maryland Attorney General’s Office reached a settlement in the case.
Brian Frosh, attorney general, announced the $15 million settlement, which affected more than 376,000 Maryland residents.
“The 2015 data breach of Experian’s network exposed millions of individuals to the risk of identity and financial theft,” said Attorney General Frosh. “Consumers put their trust in T-Mobile and Experian when they provided personal information to apply for T-Mobile’s services. What they got instead is the risk that they may become victims of identity theft.”
***
ELKTON — The Murder Mystery Company performs Friday Dec. 9 at Mick’s Crabhouse, 902 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton with its production of “The Most Wonderful Crime of the Year.”
This is a holiday-themed murder mystery dinner theater from 6 until 10 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person and includes a Caesar salad, lobster and chicken Chesapeake, vegetables, dessert and non-alcoholic beverages. There’s a discount for purchasing tickets for 4-, 6- or 8-persons.
Goo to mickscrabhouse.com to get details or tickets.
***
NEWARK — The Newark Turkey Trot turns 50 this year, offering a 5K run or walk and 10K run beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Handloff Park on Barksdale Road is where sneakers will meet the pavement. Both courses have been certified for competition.
For more information including last minute registration go to Races2Run.com.
This is the longest consecutive running road race in Delaware.
***
BGs Farm Market on Chandlee Road in Rising Sun will close at the end of business on Nov. 19 and will re-open Dec 2.
Through December 17 the market — which offers its own meats, as well as a selection of other locals meat, dairy, bakery and vegetable items — will only operate on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Check out BGs Farm Market on Facebook for details.
***
Learn about the Cherokee nation in stories and relics and learn about edible native plants at the Native American Heritage Presentation being held Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon at Community Connecting Us, 99 North Main St. in Port Deposit.
Debbie Rosenkrans will talk about her native heritage while Al Milliner will show you what might be growing in your own yard that is delicious and edible.
The program is free and is presented by Community Connecting Us in partnership with the Port Deposit Heritage Corporation and the Paw Paw Museum.
