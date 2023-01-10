KENNETT SQUARE, PA — If it is true that “laughter is the best medicine” then LCH may have the key with a series of workshops on Health and Happiness.
Learn how to make your life easier and more enjoyable with topics such as Traveling With Medicine, Checking Pulse and Blood Pressure, Reading Nutrition Labels, Health, Humor and more.
A new class — offered in both English and Spanish — will be launched the third Tuesday of each month at the LCH office in Kennett Square.
“These workshops offer both practical information for anyone in our community to learn about navigating the health care system in the United States as well as useful life skills tips…” said LCH Patient Advocate, Nefta Erroa. “Everybody is welcome, and we are excited. We’re going to be getting some feedback at the end of each lesson – so if you have any topics that [you] might be interested in, please share with us”.
The Kennett Square office is located at 731 West Cypress St. Call 610-444-7550 ext. 2017 to register.
***
Celebrate the Chinese New Year and learn about the ancient rituals associated with the Year of the Rabbit Jan. 21 from 1 until 3 p.m. in Chesapeake Theatre at Harford Community College in Bel Air, Md.
Learn The Lion Dance, experience Kung Fu with US JOW GA Martial Arts and enjoy culinary demonstrations from Chef Woo Can.
Admission for this Chinese New Year Family Celebration is $20. Call 443-412-2376 for details or registration.
***
Top of the Bay Businesswomen made donations to several worthy organizations during their December meeting. The Paris Foundation, Cecil County Senior Center, Cecil County Pregnancy Center and Cecil County Domestic Violence Center each received $325.
***
January is National Mentoring Month and Cecil County CASA is celebrating by encouraging folks to become mentors for the young people of Cecil County.
“You could help provide stability and insight in a young person’s life this month by taking steps to become a mentor,” said Giulia Hodge, executive director of the Court Appointed Special Advocates. Mentors are not court appointed, Hodge said in a recent statement. They do not interact with the court system.
“We help our youth develop and follow through on their goals while also connecting them to established community services,” she said. “If we do not believe the best can happen for our kids, it is possible no one will. In the end, hope must accompany all of our efforts in order that we may truly change a child’s life.”
Anyone interested in being a mentor, or a CASA contact Hodge at 410-996-3025. Find out more about CASA at https://www.cecilcasa.org
***
Susquehanna Workforce Network will host a Virtual Job Fair Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. until noon. At least 20 organizations will participate as each searches for new employees.
Employers include Broadway Services, Harford County Public Schools, Upper Bay Counseling and Support Services, Visiting Angels of Cecil and Harford Counties, Humanim and Paul Davis Restoration of the Chesapeake Bay.
Both employers and employees can register to participate.
Call 410-939-4240 for details or go online to https://rb.gy/jo7em9 and register to find qualified talent or a new job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.