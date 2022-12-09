NORTH EAST — Fairwinds Farm is celebrating Christmas with two events that are open to the public.
Visit with Santa at The Hobbit House, a 200-year-old tree that’s been hollowed out and turned into a charming abode. On Dec. 17 from noon until 3 p.m. you can also take a carriage ride and a pony ride. Bring your camera for all the great photo ops. Admission is $5 per person or $20 for a family of four.
Then on Dec. 18 from 6 until 8 p.m. members of Tailwinds Trotters 4-H will present a live nativity. The members will be taking donations for this walk-through event.
Fairwinds Farm is located at 41 Tailwinds Lane in North East.
***
PILOTTOWN — Port Deposit artist Chris White has painted a depiction of St. Patrick’s Chapel near Conowingo circa the 1800s when the historic Catholic church was first built and he is making prints available in time for holiday gifting.
“Summer Sweethearts” shows the chapel, now restored by the St. Patrick’s Chapel Historical Society, on a sunny day with a young couple riding by in an open carriage.
The 16-by-20 print on stretch canvas can be purchased for $50 locally with shipping also available. Contact White by calling 443-466-5586.
***
ABERDEEN — The lumber from the Cecil County Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center last year has now arrived back home and will be used by Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna for projects in Elkton and Havre de Grace.
Tishman Speyer, which owns and operates Rockefeller Center, got last year’s tree from the Price family in the Glen Farms community in Elkton. When the holiday ended and the 79-foot Norway spruce was defrocked it was milled into lumber.
{span}“We are grateful for the special partnership between Habitat for Humanity International and Tishman Speyer that provided this wonderful opportunity,” said Habitat Susquehanna’s Executive Director Yvonne Golczewski. “We are especially appreciative of the Cecil County family who lovingly donated their tree, knowing that it would help local families build new lives in their Habitat homes.”
***
NORTH EAST — Graduates of Cecil College’s Paramedics program recently returned a perfect passing rate on the National Registry Paramedic Psychomotor Exam.
In the 2022 Paramedics program at Cecil College, 15 students who have completed Cecil’s 14-month program took the National Registry Paramedic Psychomotor Exam, which is required to be a licensed paramedic. All 15 of the graduates that took the exam passed.
“This is an incredible accomplishment by a group of highly dedicated students who want to serve their communities,” Robert F. Muller, Program Director of the Cecil College Paramedic Program, said in a prepared statement. “Other community colleges in Maryland offer paramedic training, but what makes our program distinctive is the smaller class size combined with the level of engagement our clinical partners provide us.”
The Psychomotor exam is one of two tests that graduates of the Cecil College Paramedic program must pass in order to become licensed paramedics. The other exam is a cognitive or knowledge-based exam.
The paramedic program at Cecil College includes both classroom studies and clinical rotations that prepare the students for the exams needed for certification.
