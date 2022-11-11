NORTH EAST — Salute to Cecil County Veterans, the group that hosts the July 3 celebration complete with fireworks at North East Town Park, has changed leadership.
After eight years at the helm, Brian DeMaris has stepped aside and Scott Wells is the new president of the non-profit organization. In a statement about the change DeMaris said he will still have a hand in the Salute.
“I am not running off, and will be around to blend a smooth transition,” DeMaris said. “To that, I ask your continued support of this very worthy organization’s efforts to support our Veterans, and extra support of Scott.”
With that change comes others. Robb Carey is now in charge of the fireworks, John Ford has the reins on activities inside the park and Annmarie Hamilton is now secretary.
Planning is already under way for July 3, 2023. Anyone wishing to help can go to www.salutececilvets.org.
***
Community Naloxone Training, a free seminar to learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to respond, will be offered Nov. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Southern Chester County Chamber of Commerce office, 8 Federal Road in West Chester.
The seminar will teach participants how to administer naloxone, a medicine the arrests the overdose in progress, how to encourage people to seek treatment for drug and alcohol abuse and will provide information on community resources.
Pre-registration is required and can be accomplished by going to https://tinyurl.com/yfdndmz6.
***
Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Perryville will host its 59th Annual Christmas Bazaar Nov. 18 and 19 at Good Shepherd Catholic School, 800 Aiken Avenue.
There will be raffles, games, a silent auction, activities for kids, and a spaghetti supper both nights from 4 until 7 p.m., eat in or carry-out.
The bazaar runs from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, and then from 2 until 8 p.m. Saturday.
***
Brush Arbor Gospel Ministries is using a unique fundraiser to pay for its new Food Pantry Building.
Throughout Novembe, the church at 768 Blue Ball Road in Elkton is collecting new, used and gently work sneakers, which will then be sent to GotSneakers. The church will be given a donation from those shoes. Jenni Sparks, church secretary, said this is unique because it asks the community to “reach into their closets, not their pockets.”
Sparks said a donation box is set up under the covered porch for people to drop off sneakers whenever it is convenient.
