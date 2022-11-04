CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Cecil County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will celebrate its 60th anniversary at the Freedom Fund Banquet.
The theme of the gala celebration is "In Pursuit of Justice and Equality."
Tickets are still available for the event to be held at Schaefer's Canal House Banquet Hall, 208 Bank St.in Chesapeake City.
The Honorable William "Will" Davis will be the keynote speaker Saturday. Davis is a judge for Cecil County Circuit Court.
Tickets are $70 at the door. The evening begins with a 5:30 p.m. reception and a program at 6. In that program three Cecil County high school graduates will be recognized for being the recipients of the Cecil County Branch NAACP Education Award; Niara Brown, an Elkton High School graduate now attending Kent State University, Jayden Griffen, a Perryville High School graduate now enrolled at Towson University and Rising Sun High School graduate Kelly Nguyen, now a student at University of Pennsylvania. Each received $500 and a one-year NAACP membership.
For more information call 443-466-4490.
***
Motorists with outstanding tolls through Maryland's video tolling system have until the end of the month to pay up without facing fines according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.
The Customer Assistance Plan was approved in February. The plan included a cessation of sending past due bills to collection or the Motor Vehicle Administration.
Go to https://csc.driveezmd.com/pay-tolls-now to pay online or go in person to the Maryland E-ZPass office at 1 Turnpike Drive in Perryville.
***
North East VFW is hosting a Shrimp, Beef and Beer Bash Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Cecil County Memorial Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road in North East.
Admission is $40 per person or $75 per couple and includes a silent auction, raffles, 50/50, Big 6 Wheel and music by BLEECH. The silent auction is sponsored by Tactical Shepherd and JLowe's Guns in Rising Sun.
Go to VFWPost6027.org for details.
***
The 2022 Freedom Cup is Nov. 12 at the McCoy Pavilion, Horse Trail Lane in Port Deposit from 5:30 until 9:30 p.m. Freedom Cup is a fundraiser for Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program, which serves people of all ages with mental, physical or emotional challenges through horses. This year all the proceeds from Freedom Cup - A Night at the Races goes to the Military Veterans Program.
It's an evening of betting on virtual races, bidding on a wide array of auction items plus food, music and more. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 16 and younger.
For tickets or more information go to freedomhills.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.