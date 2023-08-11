RISING SUN — If you have a child that loves trucks, construction equipment, virtually anything with wheels, come on over to Touch A Truck Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Community Fire Company of Rising Sun.
This is a free event, now in its 3rd year. Crouse Construction and many others will be participating, including Rising Sun Police.
There will be food and refreshments for sale but also free giveaways and activities.
• • •
WEST CHESTER, PA. — Chester County Sheriff’s Office has changed its rules for certifying deputy candidates for service. Now prospective deputies no longer have to complete Act 120 or Act 2 certification prior to hiring and will be allowed to complete it within a year of being hired as a Sheriff’s Deputy 1. Those hired would also receive the salary and benefits of the position along with the cost of the training for certification.
Chester County Sheriff Fredda Maddox welcomed the move.
“For applicants desiring a career in law enforcement, the out-of-pocket expense of Act 120 training can be cost-prohibitive,” Maddox said. “With the County offering to pay for training, along with a full compensation package in exchange for a commitment to serve with the Sheriff’s Office, I see that as a game-changer that should increase our ability to attract and recruit new deputies.”
To get details go to https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/chesco?department[0]=Sheriff&sort=PostingDate|Descending.
• • •
NEWARK, Del. — If your group or organization needs a speaker on a health-related topic ChristianaCare is looking for opportunities to share its new Speakers Bureau.
Available topics include diabetes, children’s health, gene editing, medical research, aging and senior health, stress and anxiety, weight management and more.
“At ChristianaCare, our mission of service to the community includes a commitment to provide timely, accurate health information so that people can make informed decisions about their health,” said Karen Browne, vice president of marketing and communications. “Through our new speakers bureau, we’ve expanded our capacity to meet these needs in the community.”
To connect with the Speakers Bureau go to https://news.christianacare.org/our-experts-speakers/.
• • •
EARLEVILLE — Mount Harmon Plantation will hold an event Aug. 20 that’s sure to make you appreciate today’s tank tops and shorts.
”What Women Wore Circa 1760-1770” will allow you to see what was fashion and what was acceptable attire for women of that era. The program runs from 3 until 5 p.m. at the plantation and is included in your general admission of $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.
Mount Harmon Plantation is located at 600 Mount Harmon Road. Go to mountharmon.org to learn about this and other events to come.
• • •
BALTIMORE — August is Immunization Awareness Month in Maryland and health care providers are taking advantage of the proclamation by Gov. Wes Moore to encourage parents to get their children’s records up to date before the new school year begins.
“Our children deserve the best protection we can give them against preventable diseases, so we urge all parents to keep their children updated on their vaccinations, especially those required for school enrollment,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Laura Hererra Scott. “We want to start the new school year with every child healthy, happy and ready to learn.”
Cecil County students go back to school Sept. 5. Maryland law requires each student be vaccinated against such diseases as HIB, chicken pox, measles, mumps and hepatitis b. Last school year, 97% of kindergarten students surveyed in Cecil County were fully vaccinated.
• • •
CHARLESTOWN — The Young At Heart Club invites senior citizens to join them every Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 240 Market St. in Charlestown. Come ready to have fun with games, activities, music, friendly conversation, refreshments and lunch.
• • •
RISING SUN — David Kline is the newest member of the Rising Sun Planning Commission. The mayor and commissioners heartily welcomed Kline to the board.
”Most of this board served on the Planning Commission,” said Commissioner David Warnick. “There’s a lot of time and commitment to that. Thank you for doing that.”
Meanwhile, Commissioner Pauline Braun, the board representative for the Planning Commission, said there are at least three more public hearings to be held for two large developments proposed. She expects that to take another 12 months.
”We are also working on a code of conduct for the Planning Commission,” Braun said.
• • •
RISING SUN — The former church at the corner of East Main and Walnut streets is slowly becoming the Rising Sun Community Center, according to Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion.
Engineers with KCI are working on the flooding issue while work will start soon to demolish the ceiling to address decay and damage.
”We are going to work with a designer to re-purpose the space,” Marion said.
