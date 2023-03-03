ELKTON — Young people in search of a summer job are invited to Susquehanna Workforce Center Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon to meet with more than a dozen potential employers.
Diana Martinez, outreach specialist, said this year there’s an extra incentive to attend the Summer Employment Job Fair. Several people will win a ChromeBook laptop computer.
“It will be a bingo-style card with company logos,” Martinez said. “Speak to at least half the companies at the job fair and they will mark your card.”
Fill out the contact information on the card and drop it in the drawing box. No need to be there to win. Martinez said those whose names are drawn will be contacted.
Employers participating include Girl Scouts and Sandy Cove Conference Center. Both are in need of camp staff. YMCA of Central Maryland, Royal Farms, Food Lion, Elk Neck State Park, Elkton Department of Public Works, Areas USA, Food Lion, DRD Pool Management, US Army, High’s, Ocean City Beach Patrol and Micropore, Inc. will also be on board.
“We do have one slot open,” Martinez said, noting an employer would be welcome to contact her to get that spot. Call her at 410-939-4240.
Meanwhile, young people are advised to dress up and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot. Martinez suggests going to https://www.swnetwork.org/latest-news/ and read the blog posts about how to prepare for, and present oneself successfully at a job fair. Pre-registration for the job fair is also available at this link.
CECILTON — Union Bethel AME Church, 161 Church St. in Cecilton, is holding its “Everybody’s Birthday Service” Saturday starting at 2:30 p.m.
There will be 12 tables set up, each representing a month in the year. Sit at the table representing your birth month. The meal served for each month will be different as it will be prepared by a different member of the church.
Tickets are $15 per person. Proceeds benefit the Women’s Day coming soon.
Along with the meal, The Rev. Sonya Jeff, pastor of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Pondtown, Md. will bring a special message.
Medicaid Check-In Campaign is a new Maryland Department of Health program aimed at identifying those Medicaid patients in danger of losing benefits due to post-COVID changes to eligibility.
The check in program also targets those enrolled in Maryland Children’s Health Insurance Program.
Renewals for the programs was suspended in March 2020 as the pandemic began. That renewal process resumes in April.
“The Medicaid Check-In campaign is meant to reach Marylanders wherever they are so they know changes are coming. Maryland Medicaid officials are focused on ensuring that eligible individuals do not lose coverage when it is time for their renewal,” said MDH Secretary Laura Herrera Scott. “We urge Marylanders to make sure Maryland Health Connection has their current mailing address, phone number, email, or other contact information. We don’t want anyone to miss out on important health coverage information or have a gap in coverage.”
Connect with the Medicaid Check-In program at https://www.marylandhealthconnection.gov/checkin/.
CECILTON — The Cecilton Bed Race returns April 1. This year, the zany event will run from 2 until 5 p.m. since the date falls on a Saturday.
Last year marked the very first Cecilton Bed Race, which brought beds decked out like airplanes, race cars, pirate ships and more. All in good fun but there will be prizes, bragging rights and food trucks. At least two people to a team, and one team member rides in the bed with the rest pushing the bed down Rebecca Smith Way.
To enter the race the cost is $20. Proceeds benefit Faith In Action, a local non-profit that helps the needy. Registration forms are available at Cecilton Town Hall or by sending an email to skatzmire@gmail.com.
