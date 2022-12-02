ELKTON — As part of the Elkton First Friday Art Loop students of the Art & Design program at Cecil College will have a showing at the Elkton Station Gallery starting Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.
The 2022 Art & Design Exhibition will have ceramics, painting, sculpture, design, drawing and other art created by students over the past five months. Pottery will be on sale to benefit the program.
“This year’s exhibit highlights pieces selected by the art faculty and represents the range of work created in the program. Proceeds from the pottery sale benefit art students,” said Professor of Art Lauren Vanni.
The premiere is from 5 until 8 p.m. but the gallery will remain open with these works on display through Jan. 11; Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. until 10 p.m., 7 a.m. until 5 Friday and 9-4 Saturday. To view the gallery online go to www.arts.cecil.edu/FallExhibit.
HAVRE DE GRACE — Marine Corps Reserves and its Toys for Tots Campaign will be collecting new, unwrapped toys at Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps, 1601 Level Road in Havre de Grace through Dec. 17. The members of the ambulance corps will be on hand between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. to receive your donation and place it in the designated boxes.
The toys will be distributed to families in need.
For more information contact Kasey Dodson via email at 13950@hdgac.org or by calling 410-939-6658.
ELKTON — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in Elkton Sunday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. to pose for pictures, hear your wish list and collect food for needy families in Cecil County.
Bring your camera for pictures when you visit Elkton Burger King at 100 West Pulaski Highway. For more information call the restaurant at 410-398-5858 and ask for Sarah Ward, manager.
WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County Department of Emergency Services is using Smart911, a service that allows first responders to know in advance if there are people in your home with specific medical needs or conditions, disabilities, or even if pets are present. This saves time in emergencies, say DES officials.
Respondents will be asked to provide an address and contact information plus a description of conditions that could affect response in an emergency such as cognitive and mobility issues, medications or medical equipment in use in the home.
It’s a free service for all residents of Chester County. It’s also a national service so anyone can register. Go to Smart911.com to enroll. Your information will be kept private and secure.
