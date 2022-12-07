Representatives from the 4 posts in District 10 hold the 4 corners of the unserviceable flag to be burned — clockwise from far left, Americanism Program chairman from 8185, Donna White; PDP Wilma Van Ormer from 6027; Americanism Program Chairman Dee Russo from 8175; Auxiliary President Valerie Walls (in red) from 7687.
Chester County Sheriff’s Office, WSFS and Alpha Kappa Alpha-Iota Tau Omega are raising funds for the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County with the inaugural Lights On For the Holidays campaign. All the money raised through Dec. 30 will pay for electric for people in the DVCCC safe houses and shelters.
Boy Scout troop 555 prepares to demonstrate proper folding of a ceremonial flag.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Scouts from Troop 555 present a worn flag for inspection.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
William Ward, commander of VFW Post 8185 in Port Deposit, accepts a flag for retirement.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
SUBMITTED PHOTO
SUBMITTED PHOTO
VFW Post 8185 Chaplain Theresa Sordiff prays over the condemned flag.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Flag detail from Boy Scout Troop 555 and Cub Scout Pack 555 and their leaders await the signal to burn the condemned flags.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Senior Patrol Leader Ellis Barrett assists VFW Post 8185 auxiliary Senior Vice Ebony Sexton in presenting certificates to the scouts.
BALTIMORE — As much as $1.8 million is available to non-profits and government agencies to replace inefficient outdoor lighting with energy efficient models in a grant program administered by the Maryland Energy Administration.
Funds for the FY23 Streetlight and Outdoor Lighting Efficiency (SOLE) program will be disbursed until exhausted with the focus on two programs; pole mounted streetlights for pedestrian or vehicle rights-of-way including parking lots and pole mounted lighting for parks and athletic fields.
WEST CHESTER, PA — Chester County Sheriff’s Office along with Alpha Kappa Alpha-Iota Tau Omega, a women’s service sorority, and WSFS have partnered with the Domestic Violence Center of Chester County for “Lights On For the Holidays.” That’s a fundraising campaign aimed at covering the cost of electricity for safe houses and the offices of the DVCCC.
“As the weather turns cold, among the greatest gifts we can give domestic violence survivors are light and heat in a safe space where they can reclaim their lives,” said Chester County Sheriff Fredda Maddox.
Carol Metzker, community outreach for the sheriff’s office, said this is the first year for the campaign, which began collecting in November and will do so until Dec. 30. Donations can be made at www.dvcccpa.org/donate.
Call DVCCC’s 24-hour free hotline, 610-431-1430. Call or text (in Chester County) 911 if you are in immediate danger.
***
PORT DEPOSIT — District 10 Auxiliary of Maryland, Boy Scout Troop 555 and Cub Scout Troop 555 joined together last month in a flag retirement ceremony at VFW Post 8185.
Scouts participated as part of the Americanism program, which covered proper care and display of the American flag – including how to properly dispose of a damaged or tattered flag.
After the retirement ceremony was completed, veterans from Perry Point were treated to a Veterans Day dinner.
