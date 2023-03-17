NORTH EAST — Harvest Pentecostal Church is looking for vendors for its Spring Festival to be held May 20.
Vendor spaces are $25 and $30 and can be reserved by contacting Pat Wade via email at pwade59@hotmail.com or by calling 410-658-2507. The church is located at 340 Old Bayview Road.
ELKTON — Once Upon A Prom is back to help young ladies look their finest at their high school prom.
Elkton United Methodist Church takes in donations of formal wear and accessories all year long and opens the store inside the church at 219 East Main St. each spring for prom and again in the fall for homecoming.
Call 410-398-0933 and make an appointment for a Saturday time slot. Once Upon A Prom will be open every Saturday through May 20 and is open to young ladies in public and private schools.
EARLEVILLE — Tickets are on sale now for the April 16 Mount Harmon Wicomico Hunt Point-To-Point.
This will be a full days of horse racing at the historic waterfront property in Earleville. In between the 10 races enjoy the food court, open air tavern, Carriage & Hound Parade, market place and tours of the mansion.
There are tailgating packages available that give you great seats along the green or the homestretch. Tickets start at $25 and must be purchased in advance. For more information go to https://mountharmon.org/product/mount-harmon-wicomico-hunt-point-to-point/.
FAIR HILL — Golfers need to mark their calendars for the June 9 Fair Hill Nature Center Golf Outing at Patriot’s Glen Golf Course in Elkton.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with the shotgun start at 9. Each golfer gets a breakfast sandwich, cart and greens fees, refreshments, access to the practice range, a silent auction, raffles, prizes, a 50/50 and the awards luncheon.
Admission is $125 per golfer or $500 for a foursome. Go to https://tinyurl.com/4j42fs76 for tickets or more information.
PERRY POINT — Starting Saturday, the Veterans Museum at the Grist Mill re-opens for 2023 and will be open every Thursday and the first and third Saturdays of every month from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Group tours and visits at other times or days is available by appointment for the museum at 504 Avenue A on the campus of Perry Point VA Medical Center.
Learn about the Grist Mill, the early residents of the property lying where the Susquehanna River meets the Chesapeake Bay and the history of Perry Point including its days as a factory and then a hospital for veterans.
Admission is free and the museum is handicap accessible. Call 410-642-2411 extension 26071 for details.
Harford Community College is offering a Child Care Apprenticeship Program which allows students to work in the field while training. Those enrolled in the program will work as aides under the guidance of a mentor. Meanwhile students will take the required hours of classroom training online, with the exception of CPR, first aid and medication administration. Those courses are in person at the college in Bel Air, Md.
Students are guaranteed raises every six months and funding is available to help with program costs.
Cecil County was recently named as one of three counties in Maryland that are child care deserts, meaning there is a severe lack of child care for working parents.
Enrollment in the Child Care Apprenticeship Program closes March 31. Go to HCC.edu for details and enrollment forms.
HAVRE DE GRACE — The Star Centre will offer a free concert April 1 at 7 p.m. featuring the U.S. Air Force Rhythm in Blue Jazz Ensemble.
Rhythm in Blue brings together 19 professional musicians with a wide repertoire ranging from jazz to fusion to big band and contemporary music. Also to the stage will be amazing vocalists to sing jazz and patriotic favorites.
The Star Centre is located at 700 Congress Avenue in Havre de Grace.
ELKTON — Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center will be open Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 820 Appleton Road.
Admission to this museum is free as is attendance to the demonstration, which on this date will feature Rick Schuman. He will show how earlier residents of Cecil County’s farms turned rough wood into smooth kitchen implements by hand. The presentation is called “STICK TO SPOON- An Adventure in Working with Green Wood.”
