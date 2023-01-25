PORT DEPOSIT — Dreams Come True With Horses is a live and silent auction set for Feb. 4 to benefit Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program.
Now in its 41st year, Freedom Hills provides equine-based therapy — or Hippotherapy — for all ages to treat physical, mental and emotional injury.
The fundraiser will be held at The Wellwood in Charlestown starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person and include appetizers, a full menu and entertainment. That entertainment is a live and silent auction and bidding on horse races.
Sponsorships are still available from $200 to $1,000 and donations of prizes for the auctions are welcome.
Go to freedomhills.org for tickets and more information.
Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program is located on Rolling Hills Ranch Lane in Port Deposit.
If learning something new is your goal for 2023 Cecil County Public Library has lots of options to suggest.
Library card holders have access to LinkedIn Learning with courses from industry leaders. These are single video courses. For more structured learning CCPL offers Gale Courses, which are six-week curriculums in health care, computers, finance, teaching, test prep and more.
If becoming fluent in another language is your goal, CCPL also gives access to Mango Languages. This is a self-paced course by which you could learn more than 70 different languages or dialects.
To find out more go to any Cecil County Public Library branch or send an email to ask@cecilcountylibrary.org.
PORT DEPOSIT — Water Witch Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary installed its new officers for 2023 recently.
At a Jan. 16 dinner meeting, Stephanie Gibson was sworn in as president with Shiela Tome as vice president. Anne Gibson is secretary, JoAnne Bierly is treasurer, the color bearer is May Evans and Janet Dill will serve as historian. Carrie McCall is its chaplain.
WEST CHESTER — Chester County Commissioners have promoted Colleen Frens to the role of County Solicitor. She had been acting as the lead solicitor since July 2022 when former Solicitor Nicole Forzato was elevated to the bench of the Chester County Court of Common Pleas.
Marian Moskowitz, chair of the commissioners, called Frens “an excellent lawyer who will serve the county well.”
Commissioner Josh Maxwell echoed that sentiment, saying he was confident she is the right person for the job.
“The County Solicitor position requires someone who knows how to navigate the legal world and the business and government worlds. Colleen’s resume dovetails perfectly with those needs,” Maxwell said.
Noting that Frens was a fellow alum of the Temple University Beasley School of Law, Commissioner Michelle Kichline was pleased with the appointment.
“She has extensive credentials essential to being the top legal counsel for the County. The County is in good hands under her legal stewardship,” Kichline said.
ELKTON — Cecil County Public Library is preparing to update its Strategic Plan and would like input from the community.
A short survey is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CCPLEmail and paper copies can be obtained at any branch. The goal is to get feedback not only from fans and frequent users but also those who do not use the county’s public libraries.
The deadline to participate is Feb. 19.
RISING SUN — Town meetings are now once a month until further notice.
The mayor and commissioners voted last year to meet only on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. instead of meeting the second and the fourth Tuesday. The elected body acknowledged that the second meeting, at least for the time being, was unnecessary. It would also save money by eliminating the need to bring in a videographer to record the second meeting.
Ordinance 2022-05 also cited the lessons Rising Sun officials learned during the pandemic, which includes increased use of technology to meet a wider audience.
In October they agreed to change the meeting process.
