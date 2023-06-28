ELKTON — Town residents can find out about water main breaks, closed streets, flooded roads quickly by signing up for Elkton’s e-alerts said Michelle Henson, assistant town administrator.
Even those who do not live in town but may work or frequent Elkton can also take advantage of the electronic notice system.
“You’ll get one when we post a news item or something urgent,” Henson said, adding this is a good way to stay informed during incidents in Elkton.
E-alerts is a free service that can be accessed by going online to elkton.org. The sign-up tab is on the top right-hand side of the page.
PORT DEPOSIT — The board of directors of Bainbridge Development Corporation voted Monday to repeat the donation it made last year for the Port Deposit Pirate Takeover.
BDC will give organizers $2,500 to help cover costs of the two day event Sept. 16-17 at Marina Park. The board also will hold Bainbridge Sunday Sept. 17 in conjunction with the Pirate Takeover. Tours of the Bainbridge property will likely be available this year.
BALTIMORE — Two Elkton convenience stores recently sold $10,000 winning Maryland Lottery scratch off tickets.
Neither winner has come forward yet, according to lottery officials.
Royal Farms at 1199 Pulaski Highway sold a winning Gold X50 ticket while a winning Hot 7s Doubler went out the doors at Wawa, 1657 Elkton Road.
By state law, winners do not have to reveal their identity to collect their winnings. However, prizes this large must be collected in person at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.
BEL AIR, MD — A weekly radio program geared toward helping military veterans, their family and friends will debut July 6 on WHFC (91.1 fm) at 6:30 p.m.
The radio station, based at Harford Community College in Bel Air, Md., will air SITREP with Bill Montgomery, a retired US Army Colonel, as host.
SITREP is an abbreviation for Situation Report. Col.Montgomery’s first SITREP guest will be Anthony Woods, Maryland Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Mary Jane Jernigan, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army, Noah Courtney, US Coast Guard, retired and Barbara Travers, coordinator for APG & Veterans Services at HCC.
The program will also be available as a podcast the day after each broadcast.
PERRYVILLE — Runners from around the world will leave from Rodgers Tavern Tuesday morning heading toward Boston, Mass. on behalf of Lions Clubs International.
The 484-mile relay leaves Washington D.C. on Monday and stops in Aberdeen. The runners will be hosted Monday evening by Perryville Lions Club and will resume the charity run Tuesday morning, leaving Rodgers Tavern at 8 a.m. Proceeds will benefit Lions charities.
The run ends July 7 at the site of the 2023 Lions International Convention in Boston.
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Wes Moore announced Monday that another $267 million in federal funding will be spent to expand broadband to underserved areas of Maryland. The money comes from {span}National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Jake Day, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, said high speed internet today is equivalent to water and sewer services that have been developed over the past 150 years.
“Every Marylander should have access to high-speed Internet, which plays a pivotal role in shaping economic outcomes,” Day said.
Day’s department — through its Office of Statewide Broadband — will decide how the funds will be expended.
Cecil County received funding in May 2022 Maryland awarded Cecil County $12.8 million to address its broadband deficits; which identified 100 geographic regions in which more than 2,500 underserved residences and businesses. Two projects are expected to be completed by December with a third expected to be finished by June 2025.
WEST CHESTER, PA — Residents of Chester County, Pa. have one more way to recycle, this time it’s clothing — thanks to a regional program called Helpsy.
After filling out an online form, residents can fill a box with unwanted clothing and leave it on their front porch for pick up. Boxes are intercepted weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and taken to The Wardrobe in Upper Darby. Clothing is sorted and distributed to those in need.{/span}{/span}
{span}{span}To learn more or to arrange a pick up go to https://www.helpsy.co/.{/span}{/span}
