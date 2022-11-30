PERRYVILLE — Maryland Transportation Authority has invited Santa Claus to join the agency Dec. 6 — 8 at the Hatem Bridge to collect toys to be distributed to families in need.
MDTA staff will help with the collection too at the Perryville Inspection Station from 6 until 9 a.m. each morning and from 4 until 6 p.m. each afternoon on the appointed days.
Look for the drop off point and donate new, unwrapped toys.
PERRYVILLE — Lion of Judah Bible Cafe is giving away clothing, hygiene items, toys, food, socks, holiday items and more Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the cafe, 304 Aiken Avenue in Perryville. The Holiday Giveaway Event is a partnership with Charity Crossings ministry.
NORTH EAST — The Chesapeake, Susquehanna & Western Model Railroad opens for the Christmas season Dec. 1 at 36 Porter Road in North East.
Now in its 37th year Karl Reichenbach offers 12 chances for the public to see his massive working model trains.
Thursday Dec. 1 6:00 PM TO 8:30 PM
Sunday Dec. 4 12:00 PM TO 5:00 PM
Tuesday Dec. 6 6:00 PM TO 8:30 PM
Saturday Dec. 10 11:00 AM TO 4:00 PM
Sunday Dec. 11 12:00 PM TO 5:00 PM
Tuesday Dec. 13 6:00 PM TO 8:30 PM
Saturday Dec. 17 11:00 AM TO 4:00 PM
Sunday Dec. 18 12:00 PM TO 5:00 PM
Tuesday Dec. 20 5:30 PM TO 8:30 PM
Friday Dec. 23 5:30 PM TO 8:30 PM
Tuesday Dec. 27 5:30 PM TO 8:30 PM
Friday Dec. 30 5:30 PM TO 8:30 PM
Anyone who would like to bring a group to see the layout should call 410-937-4675 to make special arrangements.
WILMINGTON, DEL — Contracts are expected to be awarded next year for the replacement of the Amtrak railroad bridge that traverses the Susquehanna River. The Susquehanna River Rail Bridge project is expected to cost at least $1.5 billion.
Maryland Department of Transportation is contributing $3 million for the final design phase.
While it is still a safe structure — even though it was built before World War I — it creates a bottleneck on the northeast corridor where an estimated 110 passenger and freight trains cross daily. The bridge is 4,153 feet long, carrying two sets of tracks across the Susquehanna from Perryville to Havre de Grace. It’s also the longest moveable bridge in the corridor, even though opening the bridge for maritime navigation is a lengthy and difficult process. The plan is to build two bridges, which would be taller, but also longer to compensate for the additional grade.
The new structures would also allow trains to cross the river faster, where currently the speed limit is 90 miles per hour.
BALTIMORE — Navigators for the Maryland Health Connection will be at Abingdon Public Library Dec. 10 from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. to help residents of Cecil, Harford and Kent counties enroll in the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, a health insurance plan subsidized by the state.
Enrollment by Dec. 31 means coverage begins Jan. 1, 2023.
“We are pleased that our navigators, who are so knowledgeable and helpful, are providing extra help in December to help Marylanders choose and enroll in a private health plan for the new year,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.
The enrollment can take less than 30 minutes, in person, on the phone or virtually by filling out the forms in advance at https://www.marylandhealthconnection.gov/find-help/.
According to Maryland Health Connection, the average resident saves $289 per month using the state coverage plans. Those 18 to 34 also get extra savings for enrolling.
Calling 1-855-642-8572 will connect you with a live person.
