RISING SUN — General John Houck, the Civil War re-enactor that helps make Rising Sun’s Civil War Weekend possible — will talk about that period of American history Sunday at Calvert Grange.
Hosted by the Rising Sun Historical Preservation Commission, the program begins at 2 p.m. All are welcome to this free event.
Calvert Grange is located at 2357 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun.
***
NORTH EAST — North East Auxiliary VFW Post 6027 will hold its Spring Craft Fair April 1 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the post, 815 Turkey Point Road.
There will be a broad collection of crafters and vendors, along with refreshments from the kitchen. Admission is free.
***
ELKTON — Northern Chesapeake Symphony Orchestra will present a free concert March 31 at Elkton High School.
Directed by Nelson Fritts, the orchestra as well as both the String Quartet and String Orchestra will perform selections from Wagner, Stravinsky, Dvorak, Mozart, Bach and more. NCSO is comprised of 26 musicians ranging in age from middle school through adults.
The program begins at 7 p.m. at the high school, 110 James St. in Elkton. While admission is free donations are accepted.
Anyone. interested in becoming an orchestra member can find out more at https://www.cecilarts.org/ncso/.
***
PORT DEPOSIT — The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has awarded facade improvement funding for town residents once again.
This is the eighth year Port Deposit has administered the grant funds to residents in need of exterior renovations that would improve the town’s historic integrity, make properties stable and also increase curb appeal. Port Deposit received a $50,000 allotment and grant awards can go as high as $10,000.
The deadline to apply is May 25. Go to Port Deposit Town Hall for an application or send an email to lheath@portdeposit.org.
***
BALTIMORE — A Delaware man is the newest winner of a Maryland Lottery $50,000 scratch off ticket. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, told officials when he picked up his winnings that he does not normally play the lottery.
However, the man said he was pondering his financial situation and got a clear image of the Royal Farms store in his head that would not leave him.
“It wasn’t just any Royal Farms, it was the one on Pulaski Highway in Elkton,” he explained. “I drive by it sometimes, but have zero connection to it past that.”
He told officials the vision was so strong he got off his couch in Middletown, Del. and drive to the store. En route he tried to determine why he was having the vision and the only answer was to buy a lottery ticket. In fact, he purchased two of the 50th Anniversary scratch offs and stood in the crowded to store reveal the windows on each ticket.
He thought he had a $10,000 winner. Holding onto the ticket for a week, then taking it to a larger store thinking he could get the pay out, it was there he learned stores can only give out $5,000 prizes. However, that store employee double-checked the tickets and discovered he won $50,000.
”You should have seen my wife’s face when I got home!,” he said.
***
NORTH EAST — Maryland Agriculture Education Foundation is bringing its Maryland Agriculture Showcase to the North East Branch of the Cecil County Public Library Monday from noon until 7 p.m.
Admission is free and includes displays and interactive media. All ages are welcome. There will be a hands-on workshop for children 5 to 11 years of age at 11 a.m. and a program for teens 11 to 17 at 4. Get a reservation for the workshops at https://www.cecilcountylibrary.org/events/month?keywords= maryland%20agricultural%20showcase.
The library is located at 485 Mauldin Avenue.
