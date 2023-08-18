RISING SUN — It’s party time at Rise N Grind Cafe.
Five years ago, the business opened at 8 East Main St. in Rising Sun offering coffees, cocoa, tea and ice cream. Making it through the pandemic, Rise N Grind has its own in-house bakery and a gift shop.
Angie Vanderhoef, owner, has extra gooey specials planned for the 5th Birthday Celebration including including stuffed birthday party cookies and caramel apple cider doughnut ice cream sandwiches Friday through Sunday.
Oh, and iced, frozen and hot coffee and lattes in too many flavor combinations to mention here.
• • •
CONOWINGO — If you are a member of the Catholic faith, love to visit old churches or enjoy learning about local history then attend the Annual Mass at St. Patrick’s Chapel in Pilot Town Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.
Built by Irish immigrants more than 200 years ago, the little church still stands in the Conowingo area, complete with a cemetery representing the families of the early faithful. Volunteers have carefully restored the inside and outside of the church.
Father Jay McKee will officiate. Following the mass will be a time of fellowship and light refreshments.
St. Patrick’s Chapel is located at 237 Pleasant Grove Road.
• • •
OXFORD, Pa. — The Rotary Club of Oxford will host its Sixth Annual Crab Feast Sept. 24 at The Wellwood in Charlestown. Tickets are on sale now for the all-you-can-eat event from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Along with crabs and shrimp, your $75 per person ticket includes Maryland crab soup, fried chicken, corn on the cob, coleslaw, potato salad and desserts. Children 10 and under pay $50. Get a table of eight for $540.
While you dine you may win prizes with the silent auction and raffles.
CHESTERTOWN, Md. — Maryland Delegates Steve Arentz and Jay Jacobs (Dist. 36) were on hand recently at Camp Fairlee Manor to tour the Easter Seals Camp and see the improvements made through a Maryland Bond Bill the legislators sponsored. Also on the tour — and a sponsor — was Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes, who represents District 37.
As a ‘thank you,’ the Delegates were gifted with a commemorative drawing of Fairlee Manor House
