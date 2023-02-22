PERRYVILLE — The staff of the Perryville Police Department Outreach Program were recently celebrated by the town for their work in December.
Danielle Hemling, Carrier Taylor and Justin Wilson were given a Unit Citation from Police Chief Robert Nitz for their “exemplary performance during the time leading up to Christmas in which your unit was responsible for providing Christmas to 236 children through a collaborative effort with Cecil County Public Schools and community business partnerships.”
***
Family Fun Day returns to Elkton on Saturday, offering lots of activities for all ages plus food for a low price.
“It’s not really a fundraiser but more of a community outreach,” Giulia Hodge, executive director of Cecil County Court Appointed Special Advocates, said of Family Fun day. It runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Fair Hill Church, 452 Bow St. in Elkton. Hodge said two floors of fun will be offered; including miniature golf, balloon animals, clowns, face painting, a craft table, cotton candy, a Big 6 Wheel and more.
Family Fun Day started in 2017 as Par Tee Fore Golf with a custom indoor miniature golf course featuring local landmarks arriving in 2018. However, Hodge said it outgrew its first location at Cecil County Memorial VFW in North East and was moved to its current spot in 2022.
Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. Included with admission is a beverage and your choice of a slice of pizza or a hot dog.
“We are looking forward to all of the activities,” Hodge said, adding Family Fun Day is sponsored by PNC Bank.
***
Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna is offering a weekly Lenten devotional to run from Feb. 22 through April 5; the Wednesday before Easter. Since the non-profit organization is built on a foundation of faith it is embracing its ecumenical Christian roots and marking the holiest season with these devotionals. To receive them via email, send an email to Phyliss Mosca at pmosca@habitatsusq.org. For those wanting to know more about the Lenten season, Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna has a short video to explain. Go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xo1mjuy1NA0.
***
The very first recipient of the Harford Civil Rights Project — Civil Rights Leadership Award is Janice East Morehead Grant.
The award was presented at a Feb. 9 reception at Harford Community College. Grant is a lifelong educator and civil rights advocate who forced Harford County Public Schools to desegregate three years earlier than the school system had planned. Her fight included removing the barrier that kept Black teachers from teaching white students.
The Aberdeen native also became a leader in fights for equal housing, open schools and greater economic equality through employment. In her later years she and her husband Woody joined the Peace Corps, which took her to Liberia to teach. Now a holder of three master’s degrees, Grant is active in her community including being a member of the board of the Havre de Grace Colored School Museum and Cultural Center.
For more information on the Harford Civil Rights Project go to https://harfordcivilrights.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.