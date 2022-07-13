“I was disappointed with the way the town looked for the holiday,” Port Deposit Councilman Tome said. He pointed in particular to North Main Street.
Tome asked the administrative staff why grass was overgrown and weeds were abundant along sidewalks. Vicky Rinkerman, town administrator, said the Public Works employees mow on a regular schedule but weeds are out of their control.
“We need a licensed contractor to do spraying,” Rinkerman said, citing the need for Maryland Department of Agriculture certification.
— JB
Rising Sun has officially put the new four-way stop on Wilson Avenue at Cherry Street and Douglas Court into service. Plastic bags covering the new signage has been removed, meaning drivers are now required to stop on Wilson before proceeding.
Warning tickets will be issued at first to give drivers time to get acclimated, according to Rising Sun Police Chief Francis “Chip” Peterson.
— JB
The Maryland Board of Public Works awarded $79,270 to Perryville for help with the cost of running town water to the Community Fire Company of Perryville Station 16.
This Water Supply Financial Assistance Grant will be added to other funding sources already acquired. Once connected to Perryville’s municipal system the fire company can place its failed wells out of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.