PERRYVILLE — After months of back and forth on the matter, Perryville’s mayor and commissioners voted to split the cost of a property survey of the Frenchtown Crossing community with the home owner’s association.
Mayor Matt Roath voted against the measure, and has said all along that the HOA should fund the $3,000 study to determine ownership of sidewalks in the subdivision off of Frenchtown Road.
”Why would we pay to take on more liability,” Roath said.
Commissioner Robert Taylor is a resident of Frenchtown Crossing and abstained from participating in the discussion and also abstained from voting.
• • •
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland ROPTA (Reinforcing Overdose Prevention Through Advocacy) is hosting a virtual event Sept. 21 exploring the causes of the prescription drug use epidemic.
”Generation RX” will run online from noon until 1 p.m. and is designed for all ages. It’s part of a nationwide effort to educate and promote safe use of prescribed medications.
Go to https://marylandropta.org/services/generation-rx/ to register or for more information.
• • •
ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Departments of Natural Resources and Transportation and the Chesapeake Bay Trust are taking applications for its Keep Maryland Beautiful grants.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 15. Winners will be announced in March. Grants are available in three categories: community stewardship grants for volunteer groups, nonprofits, local governments, and schools; capacity building grants for Maryland’s land trusts; and grants for nonprofits to implement forestry projects on agricultural land. By program, the grants could be up to $5,000 for stewardship and up to $50,000 for tree implementation.
Get an application online at https://dnr.maryland.gov/met/Pages/grant_programs.aspx.
• • •
PERRYVILLE — After several failed attempts, Jackie Weih has informed the mayor and commissioners she is no longer interested in being nominated to a town commission.
”I don’t want to continue to risk my career, my security clearance,” Weih said at the Tuesday night town meeting. “I’m done trying to be a part of the process.”
Most recently, Weih’s nomination to fill an open seat on the Board of Appeals died for lack of a second. She also was not nominated to the Planning Commission and ran unsuccessfully for town commissioner. Commissioner Robert Taylor said he did not like how Weih brought up personal information on another commissioner in a public setting.
”I consistently try to bring things to the town,” Weih said, adding she felt the town should conduct its business like a business with ethics and needed the information she found. “I check on my friends, I check on my neighbors on a regular basis.”
”I will continue to check and will continue to bring things up,” Weih said, adding in the future she would file complaints.
• • •
It’s almost fall and that means North Elk Coffee House is about to begin another season of concerts at 315 South Main St. in North East.
Castlebay brings Celtic inspired music from Maine to the stage Sept. 16. Hear Celtic harp, 14-string guitar, woodwinds and more. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music begins at 7:30. Admission is $15 per person for the benefit of Meeting Ground.
Meeting Ground is an Elkton-based charity dedicated to meeting the needs of Cecil County’s homeless and at-risk population.
October 21 brings Rough and Tumble to North Elk Coffee House and Nov. 18 is Shawna Caspi.
