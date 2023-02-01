COCHRANVILLE, PA. — The Octoraro Watershed Association has begun taking entries for its Annual Photography Contest, now in its 3rd year.
A fourth category has been added; Agriculture. These entries should demonstrate farm-related activities within the Octoraro Watershed involving people, activities or landscapes.
Three original categories return: Wildlife, Landscapes and Trailcam. Photos must be 8-by-11-inches or larger and must be mounted on foam board or framed. There are three age groups to enter; Adults 18 and older, Youth 13-17 and Youth 12 and younger. Only hard copy submission is allowed and must be delivered to the OWA headquarters inside West Fallowfield Township Building, 3095 Limestone Road in Cochranville, Pa. by March 14.
For details call 717-529-2132 or go to www.theowa.org.
***
ANNAPOLIS — With the new calendar year the Maryland Department of Planning is getting the word out about HB 90, which was passed in the 2021 session of the Maryland General Assembly and went into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
HB 90 requires towns and non-charter counties to “affirmatively further fair housing.” As part of the new law the language of HB 90 has to become part of the municipality’s or non-charter county’s comprehensive plan. The US Department of Housing and Urban Development released its proposed AFFH regulations Jan. 19 which “promote fair housing choice, eliminate disparities in housing, and foster inclusive communities.”
HUD is seeking public comment.
***
BEL AIR — Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna has officially finished its first subdivision in the 30-year history of the non-profit organization.
Seven homes were built on a lot at Revolution and Stokes Streets in Havre de Grace, with the most recent — and final — home being the residence of Juél Ebron and her son, following a Jan. 20 dedication ceremony.
“This ceremony is meant to celebrate the end of a house build, when we recognize all of the hard work and dedication that our volunteers, sponsors, donors, partner families, staff, and other supporters have put into this home,” said Yvonne Golczewski, Executive Director of Habitat Susquehanna. “Family and friends will gather for joyous times in the rooms of this house. Juél and her son will create beautiful memories here, in a place where they can dream and plan for their future. A place to call home.”
Potential homebuyers must go through a rigorous financial training program and participate in other home builds before getting a home of their own through the Habitat for Humanity program.
To learn more go to habitatsusq.org.
***
WEST CHESTER, PA. — Warren W. “Bill” Messerschmidt III is the new Director of Emergency Services for Chester County. He will take office Feb. 13.
Messerschmidt comes to Chester County after being assistant director of Emergency Management Operations in Montgomery County, Pa. He is also an active member of Centre Square Fire Company in Blue Bell.
***
BALTIMORE — Maryland Health Connection has enrolled a record number of residents in its health insurance marketplace, with coverage starting Feb. 1.
According to Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, 182,166 enrolled between Nov. 1 2022 and Jan. 15, 2023.
“We’re very happy to continue to have success in reaching Marylanders in need of affordable health coverage,” said Eberle. Total enrollment has grown five consecutive years and by more than 15 percent since just before Covid-19 and the public health emergency.
***
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.