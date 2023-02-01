Octoraro Watershed Association seeks entries for photo contest

This was the first place winner for Landscapes in the 2022 Octoraro Watershed Association Photography contest. It was taken by Rupert Rossetti from Port Deposit.

 Courtesy OWA/Rupert Rossetti

COCHRANVILLE, PA. — The Octoraro Watershed Association has begun taking entries for its Annual Photography Contest, now in its 3rd year.


