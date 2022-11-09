BALTIMORE — Motorists with outstanding tolls through Maryland’s video tolling system have until the end of the month to pay up without facing fines according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.
The Customer Assistance Plan was approved in February. The plan included a cessation of sending past due bills to collection or the Motor Vehicle Administration.
Go to https://csc.driveezmd.com/pay-tolls-now to pay online or go in person to the Maryland E-ZPass office at 1 Turnpike Drive in Perryville.
PORT DEPOSIT — The 2022 Freedom Cup is Nov. 12 at the McCoy Pavilion, Horse Trail Lane in Port Deposit from 5:30 until 9:30 p.m. Freedom Cup is a fundraiser for Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program, which serves people of all ages with mental, physical or emotional challenges through horses. This year all the proceeds from Freedom Cup — A Night at the Races goes to the Military Veterans Program.
It’s an evening of betting on virtual races, bidding on a wide array of auction items plus food, music and more. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children 16 and younger.
For tickets or more information go to freedomhills.org.
The John DeWitt Military Museum will officially re-open Friday during Elkton’s Veteran’s Day Celebration and Second Friday Nov. 11 at 5 p.m.
DeWitt, known by most as Cecil County Sheriff Jack DeWitt, collected military memorabilia from childhood. It was his dream to open a military museum after retiring from the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office in 1991. DeWitt died before that could happen. The museum would open a year later in 1992.
With the renovation complete the museum will reopen at the Historical Society of Cecil County, 135 East Main St. in Elkton, dedicated to all Cecil County veterans.
Immaculate Conception and St. Jude Parish presents the 48th Annual Christmas Bazaar Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 452 Bow St. in Elkton.
Shop from more than 50 crafters and vendors, take part in kid’s crafts, raffles and pictures with Santa, enjoy the food and visit the book nook.
For more information call 410-398-1100.
Licensed Maryland drivers that do not have the federally-required REAL ID compliant license have until May 2023 to get it done according to officials with the Maryland Department of Transportation.
MDOT reports that, at the 6-month mark, at least 88% of drivers hold the REAL ID license. The Department of Homeland Security indicates the national rate of compliance is 51%.
“I am incredibly proud our customers’ responsiveness in providing documents to become REAL ID compliant over the last several years. As we enter the final stretch, I am confident Marylanders will be prepared for the transition enabling them to continue their travels uninterrupted,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “Over the last several years, the agency has expanded its partnerships and services to assist more than 4.3 million Marylanders in becoming compliant and will continue to provide all our customers premier service.”
Check on your status by going to https://mymva.maryland.gov/TAP/IND/_/.
North East VFW Post 6027 is looking for donations and volunteers to help with the Cecil County Memorial Post’s annual free Thanksgiving Dinner for families, veterans and first responders.
If you can help by donating turkey or fixings, or if you would like to volunteer your service for this Thanksgiving Day event contact Brenda Gardner at 443-309-3101 or Carolyn Heil at 443-655-6265.
Dinner will be served Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and again from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the post, 815 Turkey Point Road in North East. Dinner reservations are strongly suggested. Call Gardner or Heil to RSVP.
Restoration Tabernacle, 7 Pleasant View Church Road in Port Deposit, is hosting its 8th Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway Nov. 20.
The giveaway begins at 3 p.m. and will be held while supplies last. The Rev. Winston Cevis, pastor of Restoration Tabernacle, said anyone is welcome to come and receive the ingredients for a complete Thanksgiving meal, no questions asked.
Cevis, Apostle Tawanda Cevis and the Connie Denise Bass Food Factory are sponsoring the giveaway. Call 410-618-9024 for details.
Charlestown, Elkton, North East and Perryville as well as Cecil County will soon be getting a portion of the settlement that Maryland reached with Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Amerisource Bergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson in connection to the manufacture and distribution of opioids.
These Cecil County towns and the county were among 58 participating in the suit, which will award $60 million this year and more than $395 million over the next 18 years. The money will be sent out in installments.
Charlestown expects to receive $2,577.48 in this allotment. Elkton will get $58,977.60 while $12,946.99 will go to North East and $14,310.18 to Perryville. The county share is $1,501,734.47.
The money will be used in treatment and prevention of opioid use and abuse.
