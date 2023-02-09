ANNAPOLIS — College students of any age, or those about to enter college have until April 8 to apply for Maryland Senate or Delegate Scholarships.
Contact the member of the Maryland General Assembly that represents you. For Cecil County that would Be Senators Jason Gallion or Steve Hershey or Delegates Steven Arentz, Jeff Ghrist, Michael Griffin, Kevin Hornberger, Jay Jacobs, or Teresa Reilly. While in session, these legislators can be reached toll free at 800-492-7122.
The Senatorial Scholarship Form can be found at https://mhec.maryland.gov/preparing/Pages/FinancialAid/ProgramDescriptions/prog_senatorial.aspx.
To access the Maryland State Delegate Scholarship form go to https://mhec.maryland.gov/preparing/Pages/FinancialAid/ProgramDescriptions/prog_delegate.aspx.
NORTH EAST — If you enjoyed Karl and Linda Reichenbach’s Christmas Trains at their home in North East in December, you may also want to see this one-time special display Feb. 26 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
These are trains that Karl says are 70 years old, and have not been on the tracks for five years. In a statement about the show, he said he is tuning up these vintage trains in preparation.
“I am sure they will run; I just don’t know how well,” Karl said. “I did this same open house five years ago and for the most part they all performed pretty well.”
The Chesapeake, Susquehanna and Western Model Railroad is located at 36 Porter Road.
BALTIMORE — You won’t have to stay up late to see the winning numbers drawn in Maryland Lottery’s Multi-Match game for much longer.
Starting Thursday March 2, the numbers will be drawn during the 7:56 p.m. time slot instead of 11:22 p.m. This drawing will be done in concert with the evening drawings for the Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5 and Bonus Match 5 games offered by Maryland Lottery. Seth Elkin, Assistant Director of Communications for Public Affairs, said the change was made for the sake of efficiency, combining all the drawings for all five games into the same time slot.
Tickets remain at $2 each and nothing else about the game rules or prizes will change.
BEL AIR, MD — Harford County Public Library is offering a virtual seminar called “The Trifecta — Tips for Researching the Formerly Enslaved.” Nicka Sewell-Smith will lead the 90-minute webinar Feb. 21 from 6:30 until 8 p.m., teaching how to use Civil War Records, the Freedmen’s Bureau and Probates/Successions to learn pre- and post-emancipation histories of former slaves and their families.
Pre-registration is required. Go online to https://programs.hcplonline.org/event/7860453 for details and to sign up.
WEST CHESTER, PA. — “Fresh Air, Self-Care Chesco” is a new campaign in Chester County that encourages its residents to practice effective self-care through easy outdoor activities.
The idea came from the Chester County Youth Mental Health Coalition, which was borne from the concerns about mental health as identified by district school superintendents.
On the Fresh Air, Self-Care Chesco website are resources including links to all the state and county parks, trails and recreation areas. As the seasons change so will the offerings at each according to Chester County Commissioner Josh Maxwell.
“As outdoor activities and resources increase in the run-up to the spring and summer months, this will be reflected on the Fresh Air, Self-Care Chesco web page,” Maxwell said. “We have an amazing number of outdoor resources and activities across the whole county that everyone can tap into – and all are free to use. For example, the Chester County Trailfinder Guide is an interactive map showing every trail and who owns it – State, County, local municipality, or a homeowners association. Type in your home address, and the Guide will show trails literally right outside your front door.”
PORT DEPOSIT — Cokesbury United Methodist Church is serving a free breakfast Sunday morning at Community Connecting Us, 99 North Main St. in Port Deposit from 9 until 10:30 a.m.
It’s being billed as a Pre Game Community Breakfast and regardless of which team you are rooting to win the Super Bowl you are welcome to come to this free breakfast.
All are welcome and RSVPs are appreciated by sending an email to info@communityconnecting.us or call or send a text to 443-731-6080.
