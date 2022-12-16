ANNAPOLIS, MD — Maryland’s appellate courts — and its judges by extension — have been renamed via gubernatorial proclamation.
The change was approved in the November election in a referendum by voters. The constitutional amendment passed 75% to 25%.
Maryland’s Court of Appeals is now the Supreme Court of Maryland. Also the Court of Special Appeals is renamed Appellate Court of Maryland. This means the judges on the state’s highest courts are now called justices.
The change was made, according to Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, to eliminate confusion about the role of each court. Lawyers have been put on notice to refer to the courts in their new names or be forced to refile paperwork.
PORT DEPOSIT — While she was not an elected official, Diane L. Conrad was a fixture in Port Deposit through her work on the town’s Board of Elections but also her community service raising funds for Water Witch Fire Company.
Conrad died Monday in Silver Spring. Services were held Wednesday in Olney, Md.
It was Conrad, serving as the Chief Elections Judge, who revamped Port Deposit’s elections system. She recalled taking the post in 2003 at which time she was handed a shoe box containing the voter registration.
“I refused to use a shoebox,” she said, and set about to put the registration into a computerized database.
With her late husband Jack Conrad, who died in 2020, Conrad also raised thousands of dollars for the fire company through a series of Poker Runs, which helped the volunteers purchase such things as a rescue boat.
Mayor Bob Kuhs said he was sad to hear of her passing but said he has a great deal of fond memories including the town’s Ragin’ on the River boat races and other community events in which she was involved. Now that both Jack and Diane are gone, Kuhs said Port Deposit would hold “nothing but admiration and appreciation for everything they’ve done.”
BEL AIR, MD — A Harford County author and business owner has released his first book, entitled “Financial Planning & You: Smart Strategies for 5 Crucial Chapters of Your Retirement Journey.”
Adrian Albidress Jr., from Bel Air, Md., wrote the book to motivate people into serious conversations about their retirement including what to do know, regardless of your age, picking a retirement date, acknowledging the challenges ahead and having a successful retirement.
A financial professional with Albidress Financial in Wilmington, Del., his book is available in paperback and e-book at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and at financialplanningandyou.com.
NORTH EAST — Registration opens Jan. 10 for the Fall 2023 semester of Cecil College School of Nursing. This is for those wanting to become a registered nurse or licensed practical nurse with a track for an associates degree or certificate program.
To learn more about enrollment, including all the necessary pre-requisites contact Amanda Horn at ahorn@cecil.edu. Enrollment is open through March 3.
ELKTON — Meeting Ground invites everyone to join them in a service remembering the homeless who have died on Dec. 21, the longest night of the year.
The National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day Service begins at 6 p.m. at Meeting Ground, 401 North Street in Elkton. Dress according for the weather as some of the event will be outdoors. Fellowship will follow.
Meeting Ground is a ministry addressing homelessness in Cecil County.
