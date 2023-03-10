ANNAPOLIS, MD — Del. Michael Griffith (R-Cecil/Harford) has been named Vice Chair of the Maryland House of Delegates Maryland Veterans Caucus.
Griffith was elevated to the post from the House Executive Board of the caucus. This is a bi-partisan caucus with all branches of the US Armed Forces represented. It is charged with studying, developing and promoting legislation to improve the life, health and education of veterans focusing on benefits, employment and training among other aspects.
I am incredibly honored to have been chosen by the Speaker to serve as the Maryland House Veterans Caucus’ Vice Chair,” Griffith said when the announcement was made. “As a former United States Marine, I wasextremely proud to serve my nation.
Now, as a member of the House of Delegates, I am proud to be able to serve with so many of my colleagues who also served their country and to be able to advocate for all of our veterans across the state.”
NORTH EAST — Cecil College has been gifted with a new scholarship to support STEM students.
Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association’s Aberdeen Chapter is making $5,000 available to distribute to students in financial need who are enrolled in the Bioproduction program at Cecil College. The funds are available to students from Cecil and Harford counties. The Cecil College Foundation will award the scholarships.
AFCEA is a non profit association that works with military, government, industry and academia with the goal of advancing professional knowledge and relationships in intelligence, global security, information technology and communications. Learn more at afcea.org/aberdeen.
The deadline to apply for this and all Cecil College scholarships is April 30. Go to cecil.edu/scholarships for details.
BELCAMP, MD — The new Facilities & Operations Director for Harford County Public Library is Arthur Squire. He comes to the 11-branch system from Petersburg, Va. where he held a similar position in Petersburg City Public Schools.
“We are so pleased and fortunate to have Arthur join our leadership team. His skills, knowledge, and vast experience in facilities and operations management will be an asset to the library and our communities,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library.
PERRYVILLE — Perryville Police Outreach Program still has bibs available for runners in its Livid Leprechaun 5K Run and Walk March 18.
The run begins and ends at Perryville Middle School but for those 21 and older your bib gets you a free drink later at 5th Company Brewing on Front Street in Perryville.
Perryville Outreach Program is an after school and summer camp program for the children in the town of Perryville.
You can participate virtually or in person with the 5K run/walk or the 1K fun run/walk. To make the 5K circuit the donation is $35 and $30 for the 1K fun run or walk.
This is a sanctioned event on a certified course to be timed by RunSignUp.com.
Go to https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Perryville/PerryvillePoliceOutreach5K to sign up or to see the course.
BEAR, DEL. — Chesapeake City author David Healey will offer a free seminar March 25 aimed at helping new writers get started.
“First Lines” will be a one hour course featuring brainstorming and igniting your passion for creative writing. Bring a notebook and pen or your laptop and perhaps some of your work to share.
Healey is the author of numerous historical novels set in the Civil War, World War II, the Korean War and more. See all his works at DavidHealeyAuthor.com
Held at the Bear Public Library, First Lines will run from 2 until 3 p.m. at 101 Governor’s Place.
PORT DEPOSIT — Any town resident interested in being on the May 10 ballot for mayor or council needs to be registered by Monday at the close of town hall. Registration requires the candidate come to town hall, 64 South Main St. and pick up the packet in person. In Port Deposit to get on the ballot candidates must submit a petition showing the signatures of at least 25 town residents in favor of their candidacy to get on the ballot. The Port Deposit Board of Elections will meet Wednesday to verify those petitions and will then announce the slate of candidates.
Voters, meanwhile, have until April 18 to register if new to town, or have not voted in past elections.
