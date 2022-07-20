Walmart stores across the country — including Elkton, North East and Oxford, Pa. — will host Wellness Day Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Free health screenings, immunizations and vaccines — some free — plus wellness information will be available at the pharmacies in every Walmart. Some will also offer free vision screening.
Health screenings will include glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure and body mass index. COVID-19 vaccines and immunization against pneumonia, shingles, chicken pox, measles mumps and rubella (MMR) and whooping cough will be available.
— JB
Chester County, Pa. has received an award from the National Association of Counties for its Fresh Start program, which helps young people enter adulthood with a clean record.
Since starting in 2019 more than 150 young people have completed the program so that — in the words of the Fresh Start mission statement — “a one time misdemeanor does not turn into a long sentence that prevents future opportunities.”
It ensures those looking for jobs or looking to go to college who did not realize the importance of expunging their records, will not have any additional stumbling blocks in their way,” said Yolanda Van de Krol, Chester County Clerk of Courts. “We know that this is a valuable service for our residents and are pleased that NACo has acknowledged its importance too.”
— JB
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is reporting high populations in local waters of speckled trout, bluefish and spot; which is good news since there is a moratorium on catching striped bass in the Chesapeake Bay until Aug. 1. Use live or fresh cut bait.
Anglers are telling DNR that flathead catfish are abundant in the waters around the Conowingo Dam, especially at the outfalls of the turbines. White perch is plentiful for those that fish around rock croppings, bridges and piers. Grass shrimp and cut blood worms are the bait of choice.
— JB
Maryland Department of Human Services is warning recipients of income assistance programs such as EBT of a scam text message being sent in an attempt to steal those benefits.
Patricia Rojas, manager of Ombudsmen and Hispanic Services, said the message did not come from DHS and one should never give their card number or other personal information to any random person or text.
“We urge you to ignore those text messages and refrain from providing any personal information via unverified phone lines. Doing so may result in severe consequences including but not limited to stolen identity, benefit theft, and other financial losses,” Rojas said in a statement Thursday. The texts appear to come from a legitimate DHS number when it is, in fact, fake.
— JB
