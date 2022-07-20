Do not fall for fake EBT text says state officials

Thousands in Maryland may have received this fake text claiming to be from the state Department of Human Services, which is an attempt to steal state benefits and personal identities and financial information.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

Walmart stores across the country — including Elkton, North East and Oxford, Pa. — will host Wellness Day Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

