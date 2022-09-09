PORT DEPOSIT — There's a lot of history packed into one small waterfront town and this Sunday you can get a good look at Port Deposit during Bainbridge Day from noon until 5 p.m.
Think of it as a buffet, with the town's points of interests being the dishes. Start with the opening ceremony in front of the Bainbridge Museum, 6 South Main St. Afterward, tour the museum with its collection of photos and artifacts remembering the U.S. Naval Training Center Bainbridge, check out Port Deposit Presbyterian Church at 44 South Main, Town Hall, The Carriage House and Marina Park.
Then go north and visit The Paw Paw Museum at 98 North Main and learn about Port Deposit's place in Civil War history, the railroad, the Susquehanna River, and locally discovered Native American artifacts. As you walk, check out all the architecture including the Tome Steps, the terraced gardens and remnants of the Jacob Tome Institute and Jacob Tome Mansion.
Don't forget Port Deposit also has great restaurants in town for you to discover as well; Granite Run Taproom, D'Lorenzo's Pizza and Grille, Backfin Blues, and Lee's Landing Dock Bar plus stores including Cool Beans Market, Wicked Woodworks and The Shoppe at the Manor.
***
RISING SUN — Tickets are on sale now for Brew at the Zoo to be held Sept. 17 at Plumpton Park Zoo.
Get a buffet dinner from Woody's Crab House in North East, desserts, beer and wine from various labels, entertainment by TNT, a souvenir mug and a chance to see the zoo's residents in the evening hours from 6 until 10 p.m. Adults only, $55 for per zoo member and $65 for non-members.
Proceeds from the Fall Brew at the Zoo will help the zoo, located at 1416 Telegraph Road in Rising Sun, construct a larger enclosure for its big cats; Miracle and Alexis the tigers and Kimba the white lion.
Get tickets at plumptonparkzoo.org.
***
PORT DEPOSIT — Phase 2 of the Waterfront Master Plan has begun for Marina Park in Port Deposit.
"We're doing it in phases because it's such a large project," Vicky Rinkerman, town administrator, told the town council Tuesday. Lardner/Klein, a Virginia-based design firm, completed the first phase several years ago. Phase 2 would involve engineering for the park to look at the cost of such amenities as a living shoreline, more boat launches, a kayak launch and to address the deteriorating concrete wall along the shoreline.
"I vote for the double boat ramp," said Councilman Tom Knight. Councilman Kevin Brown made it known he wants the kayak launch while Rinkerman inserted the addition of campsites on the far southern end of the park.
"People have camped back there before," Rinkerman said.
"Might as well make it legal," said Councilman Kevin Brown. Rinkerman could not say yet if those sites would be primitive or have hook ups for such things as water and electric.
***
