PERRYVILLE — If you’ve been to Perryville Community Park you know what a great site it is, with acres of green grass, playgrounds, ball fields and a walking trail. Not to mention great views of the water.
Enjoy it even more with the Family Camp Out May 12-13, hosted by the town. Bring out your tent and sleeping bags, camp fire food and maybe even board games and guitars and enjoy a night out under the stars. The town is going to provide a bon fire.
Set up begins Friday at 5 p.m. Camp sites must be broken down by 9 a.m. Saturday.
Pre-registration is required. Send an email to agarlie@perryvillemd.org or stop in to Perryville Town Hall at 515 Broad St.
***
RISING SUN — Rising Sun High School Alumni Association is back with its annual Alumni Banquet, which had not been held since 2019 thanks to the pandemic.
Marie Madron, one of the organizers, said what makes this year’s event so important is it will held fund the 2024 banquet marking the 100th Anniversary of Rising Sun High School graduations.
“The first graduating class from Rising Sun High School was May 1924,” Madron said.
Anyone who graduated from Rising Sun High School is invited to attend the May 20 Alumni Banquet at Rising Sun Banquet Hall.
“There’s a social hour at 6 p.m., dinner at 7, an alumni meeting at 8 and then music by Kaitlyn Dawkins,” Madron said. Tickets are $40 per person. Tickets need to be ordered by May 5 so Your Personal Chef Catering can prepare the food.
To get more information or to order tickets contact Dale Johnson at 410-658-5043 or send an email to dalejohnson@zoominternet.net.
***
NORTH EAST — High 5 Initiative, Bay Venture Outfitters, VFW Post 6027 in North East and Cecil County are partnering for an Earth Day Kayak Clean Up Saturday in celebration of Earth Day. Kayakers are welcome to volunteer to get trash out of Northeast River with the launch to start at 8:30 a.m. at 104 West Church Point Road in North East.
There are also volunteer opportunities with River Sweep along the Susquehanna River in Charlestown, Conowingo, Perryville and Port Deposit. Go to https://www.upperbaytrails.com/rsregclosed.html and choose a site.
***
PORT DEPOSIT — The annual meeting of the Port Deposit Heritage Corporation brought a full house to Nesbitt Hall recently according to organizers.
At the meeting, it was announced that the Paw Paw Museum, located at 98 North Main St. in Port Deposit, would open for the season starting May 14 and would be open to the public on the 2nd and 4th Sundays of each month through October. Part of the meeting included a presentation by Bill Baron on the Susquehanna Canal.
***
BEL AIR, MD — Cecil College and Harford Community College are partnering to present the Third Annual Scholars Summit April 29 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Harford campus in Bel Air, Md.
Prizes will be awarded in each of the following categories: Best Scientific Work, Best Creative Work, and Best Poster Presentation.
Anyone can attend the free summit, which will allow participating students the opportunity to express their ideas in various topics in a competitive atmosphere on topics including education, conservation, history, science, psychology, biology, chemistry, engineering, literature, writing, criminal justice, and more.
Look for the Scholars Summit in Darlington Hall on the campus at 401 Thomas Run Road.
***
ABERDEEN PG, MD — If you want to see a live fire demonstration at Aberdeen Proving Ground on May 20 — Military Appreciation Day — there are three ways to get limited-availability free tickets.
Aberdeen Proving Ground is celebrating with the first APG Proving It Demonstration Day. Ticket holders will have access to Exploration Zone and Live Fire Demo Zone.
The only Cecil County pick-up point is in the parking lot of VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road in North East April 23 beginning at 10 a.m.
There will be a ticket giveaway April 22 beginning at 11 a.m. in the Chesapeake Center parking lot at Harford Community College and an April 24 event starting at 5 p.m. at Leidos Field in the parking lot of Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen.
The Live Fire Demo will also be livestreamed on the Aberdeen Proving Ground Facebook page
***
ANNAPOLIS — Cecil County’s air is getting worse, according to the latest State of the Air Report, dropping to a B after five years at A.
According to the American Lung Association, Cecil County is one of the five worst counties in Maryland for particulate air pollution. While the county — in the Philadephia-Reading-Camden Metro Area — ranked 28th worst among 227 metro areas in the State of the Air Report, it still had fewer days with unhealthy levels of ozone pollution. Cecil, as well as Harford County,, also graded worse for long term averages of pollution high days.
“Even one poor air quality day is one too many for our residents at highest risk, such as children, older adults, individuals who are pregnant and those living with chronic disease,” said Aleks Casper, Advocacy Director, DC, MD, VA, DE for the Lung Association. “That’s why we are calling on lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels to take action to ensure that everyone has clean air to breathe.”
***
ANNAPOLIS — Freedom Hills Therapeutic Riding Program in Port Deposit recently received a $31,000 grant from Maryland Veterans Service Animal Program. The grant program makes funds available for trained service and support dogs for eligible veterans as well as equine therapy programs.
Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding in Harford County also received the grant funds. In total, seven grants were awarded.
Both programs provide therapy to veterans at Perry Point VA Medical Center.
***
PERRYVILLE — A Spring Bull Roast will be held April 30 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Broad Street Tavern in Perryville to benefit Lion of Judah Cafe.
Lion of Judah Bible Cafe gives food, hygiene items, clothing, housewares and more to those in need from their location at 304 Aiken Avenue. This bull roast will aid in their efforts.
Tickets are $50 per person for the full buffet. Kids 12 and under eat for $25. There will also be free kids activities plus a silent auction and raffles for the adults.
For more. information contact Merian Harmon at Lion of Judah Bible Cafe by calling 443-768-4465.
Broad Street Tavern is located at 648 Broad St. in Perryville.
***
NORTH EAST — Friends Foundation of Cecil County Public Library is once again holding its Race for the Roses, a Kentucky Derby centered fundraiser for the library system, May 6.
Wear your Derby finery and come celebrate from 5 until 8 p.m. at the North East branch library 485 Mauldin Avenue.There will be light fare, signature drinks, derby activities and a silent auction.
Of course the Kentucky Derby, the first jewel in racing’s Triple Crown, will be broadcast live.
Tickets are $75 per person. Go online to https://ccplfriends.networkforgood.com/events/54439-race-for-the-roses-a-derby-event-to-benefit-the-library.
***
EARLEVILLE — Recovery Centers of America at Bracebridge Hall will host an Open House Wednesday featuring demonstrations for the use of Narcan during an opioid overdose.
This is also an opportunity to tour the grounds, talk to people in recovery as well as addiction specialists, and also explore the Serenity Trail, an outdoor place of meditation built by men in recovery and based on the 12-step tenets of Alcoholics Anonymous
The Narcan demonstration is at 11:30. The Open House is from noon until 2:30 at 314 Grove Neck Road in Earleville.
