ELKTON — The Union Hospital Auxiliary will host its annual Fall Flower Sale Friday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The sale will be set up in front of the parking garage across the street from the ChristianaCare Elkton campus on West High Street. Cash and credit card is accepted.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit the renovations of the 12-bed behavioral health unit, which will include patient rooms and common areas.
“We’ve been conducting the flower sale for 10 years, and it has grown each year,” said Donna Miles, president of the Hospital Auxiliary. “This annual event is a great way for people in our community to support Union Hospital and the incredible work that our caregivers do every day to support the health of our community.”
September has been proclaimed “Recovery Month” by Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.
“Recovery is a journey, one that can be long and hard. It takes one’s own determination and a village inclusive of family, friends, community, medical and behavioral health professionals, and peers to navigate through that journey. This critical network comprises the foundation of recovery work,” said Maryland Department of Health Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health Alyssa Lord. “Individually and collectively, these individuals offer the empathy and understanding that is essential to successfully support people wherever they are on their recovery path.”
There will be efforts all month long to support recovery, intervention, support and education, including social media posts with hashtags such as #EndOverdose, #OverdoseAware, #RecoveryMonth and #RecoveryIsForEveryone.
It’s going to be a crazy busy weekend in Cecil County. Friday and Saturday is Elkton’s Fall Fest, Friday night is a free concert in Lower Ferry Park in Perryville, on Saturday Community Fire Company of Perryville celebrates its 100th Anniversary, House of Hope celebrates its 10th Paws in the Park in North East and Port Deposit Pirate Takeover is Saturday and Sunday at Marina Park.
Fall Fest features a car show Friday from 5 until 8 p.m. and on Saturday downtown Elkton will be completely walkable with the closure of portions of Main and North Streets where more than 100 vendors will be set up for your shopping and learning delight. Enjoy food, music, entertainment and more from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
From 4 until 7 p.m. Friday Rebel Radio will perform in the amphitheatre at Lower Ferry Park on Roundhouse Drive in Perryville. Also enjoy the car show, food trucks and a 50/50 raffle.
Inside North East Town Park, House of Hope Animal Rescue is holding Paws in the Park with a walk, demonstrations, activities, vendors, food and more from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
A parade at 10 a.m. kicks off the festivities for the Community Fire Company of Perryville as the volunteer organization celebrates its 100th Anniversary. The route begins at Rodgers Tavern and ends at Perryville Middle School. At the firehouse afterward there will be food, refreshments, and fun including a muster competition between community fire companies. Commemorative items will also be for sale.
Port Deposit Pirate Takeover returns Saturday and Sunday with all things buccaneer including treasure chests, battles, mermaids, belly dancers and — new this year — a stilt walker and a magician. The takeover takes place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days. Admission and many events and activities are free of charge including kid-friendly games with prizes.
Sunday is Bainbridge Day, celebrating the history and all who lived, worked or served at the USNTC Bainbridge in Port Deposit. There will be bus tours of the base Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
Best selling author of Young Adult and Contemporary Romance books, Nisha Sharma, will be the feature of a Sept. 23 Q&A at Perryville Library. Sharma will talk about “My So-Called Bollywood Life,” “Tastes Like Shakkar,” and “Radha and Jai’s Recipe for Romance” and will also have copies available for purchase and to autograph.
Seating is limited for the event, which begins at 1 p.m. at the library on Coudon Boulevard. Go to https://www.cecilcountylibrary.org/event/meet-author-nisha-sharma to register.
Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs has opened the application process for its Fiscal Year 2024 grants for equine therapy and service animal organizations.
MDVA has $170,000 available for the FY 2024 Maryland Veteran Service Animal Grant Program The agency is hosting a technical assistance call Oct. 13 for those needing help in completing the application process. The call in number is 1 904-323-4746. To connect online go to https://meet.google.com/ukg-nurg-moh?authuser=0&hs=122. The PIN is 541 266 756#.
Deadline to submit the completed packet including the budget sheet is Nov. 3 at 3 p.m.
Anyone with questions should contact Toni Gianforti, grant specialist, at toni.gianforti@maryland.gov.
