ELKTON — Christmas in April Cecil County is still looking for residents in need of home repairs, which would be conducted April 29.
Jerry Moran, spokesman for Christmas in April, said this is the 25th year of the program which has, in the past, fixed plumbing, electric, replaced windows and doors, built ramps or repaired other safety concerns for low income, disabled, seniors, and veterans who are home owners. The work is done by volunteers.
Moran said CIA/CC would like to have more than the five projects on the slate and would also like to get more volunteers involved. No experience is needed but of course those with experience — either as a homeowner or a professional — are also welcome to join.
Applications for the homeowner and more information on becoming a volunteering can be found at https://www.christmasinaprilcecilcounty.org/.
ELKTON — Arriving at the Blood Bank of Delmarva dressed in scrubs, Earleville resident Jason Painter was not showing up for a shift, but donating blood to celebrate National Blood Donor Month – a cause that helped his son Maverick four years ago.
“Blood is the only thing they can’t make,” said Painter. “With my son, it didn’t matter if he had the best surgeon, the best hospital, the best nurses – without blood none of it would have mattered.”
Maverick was the recipient of eight O negative units of blood when he was born prematurely.
“Every time he needed blood, he needed someone else to step up,” said Painter.
To give back to the efforts of blood drives in a time of nationwide blood shortages, Painter made it his priority to make a blood donation immediately after his shift at Terumo Medical Corporations in Elkton.
With the donated blood the Blood Bank of Delmarva receives from donors, 25 percent of it is used by patients battling cancer, and roughly 1,800 units are used on a daily basis by pediatric patients.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva relies on donors like Painter as blood donation levels have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels while demands for blood increase.
“During these challenging times, it’s important that new, current and lapsed donors consider making an appointment to donate,” said Nicole Pineault, Director of Donor Resources for Blood Bank of Delmarva. “Every two seconds, someone is in need of blood. Patients rely on volunteer donors to help in their life saving treatments.”
PORT DEPOSIT — Author Byron Katie will be the guest at the Jan. 18 Book Club Therapy program at Community Connecting Us.
Katie will talk about her latest book, “Loving What Is” starting at 1 p.m. The book focuses on ‘four questions that can change your life.’
Book Club Therapy, a free program, meets the first and third Wednesday of each month at CCU, 99 North Main St. in Port Deposit. It’s a program sponsored by Bohdi Counseling in North East with the goal of reading together for growth, healing, awareness and bibliotherapy.
COLORA — West Nottingham Presbyterian Church in Colora needs to hire a director for its Daycare Center so the center can re-open, said Bill Standiford, a spokesman for the church on Firetower Road.
“We need the director to have a Bachelor’s Degree and hours in Early Childhood Education,” Standiford said of the qualifications for the job. The candidate also needs to be certified for child care by the Maryland State Department of Education. Standiford said someone who is close to attaining any of these qualifications may be given proivisional certification from the state in the interim.
The center was closed by the state last fall for environmental health concerns, which Standiford said have been addressed. That included several thorough cleanings, a new roof and other work to remove and prevent future mold.
The salary for the director’s position is around $50,000, Standiford said.
Anyone interested in applying should call the church at 410-658-6366 or send an email to wnpc1195@yahoo.com.
HAVRE DE GRACE — Ultimate Drink Cafe celebrates Monday at 811 Revolution St. in Havre de Grace.
Serving coffee, tea and other liquid refreshment, Ultimate Drink Cafe promises to be “Fresh, Flavorful, Real.”
Although it’s been operating, there will be a Grand Opening celebration at 10 a.m. Monday. Find out or view their menu and business hours on Facebook or at ultimaredrinkcafe.com.
Cream of the Crop, the movie filmed in Cecil County and written by Joann Dawson from North East, is now available for streaming.
Hoopla, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Christian Cinema and Vudu make the movie available to its subscribers. Cream of the Crop is about a woman trying to save her family farm. It stars Ben Davis and Brittany Goodwin.
