PERRYVILLE — Cecil County towns are hiring.
In Perryville, there is a need for law enforcement officers. Mayor Matt Roth announced recently that there is also a need to fill two spots in the Department of Public Works. He added that Alisha Garlie, the town’s events coordinator, is stepping down.
“She’s been an excellent asset to the town,” Roath said.
Garlie’s position is part time, working in the Office of Economic Development.
In Port Deposit, the search is on for a new Director of Finance. Ted Sookiasian has been in that role since Nov. 2014, although of late it’s been part time since he moved away from Port Deposit.
Requirements include a Bachelor’s Degree in accounting or business administration, with government accounting experience preferred. It’s a part time job offering 24 hours per week. The deadline to apply is Aug. 24.
Elkton also has openings in law enforcement including the need for a crossing guard. Positions in Human Resources, Public Works and Parks and Recreation also seek candidates.
In North East, there’s a need for a Billing Specialist II. This person will help with getting water and sewer bills compiled, printed and mailed and track payments, among other duties.
Cecil County is also hiring for multiple positions. To learn more go to ccgov.org click on the ‘employment’ tab.
• • •
BEL AIR — Voyage: The Ultimate Journey Tribute Band, will perform Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. at APGFCU Arena on the campus of Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.
Whether you’ve seen the real Journey in concert or not, Voyage is so close you’ll swear that’s Steve Perry on vocals singing Different Ways, Who’s Cryin’ Now and Faithfully among other Journey favorites. Reserved seating is $25. Go to the HCC ticket office or call 443-412-2211.
• • •
HAVRE DE GRACE — Shock-O-Con is coming to The Star Centre Aug. 26 and 27.
It’s being billed as the first ever horror convention for anyone who likes to live on the dark side. Along with live performances and film presentations there will be lots to entrain and enthrall over two days at the Star Centre located at 700 Congress Avenue in Havre de Grace.
Anyone who registers by Aug. 10 will get a free swag bag waiting for you at the door. Advance tickets are $15 per day. Anyone 12 and under gets in half price. A two day pass in advance is $25; half off for 12 and under. At the door tickets are $30 for a two day pass and $15 for 12 and under. Get tickets through EventBrite
• • •
ELKTON — Cecil County Farm Museum and Regional Agricultural Center is bringing Mark Barczewski to 820 Appleton Road Saturday to talk about his collection of glass milk bottles.
Barczewski, a member of the museum board of directors, will also talk about the history of dairies and milk bottling in Cecil County. Fellow milk bottle collectors are welcome to share as well as anyone that can add to the history of dairy farms in the county.
The talk begins at 10 a.m. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free tours.
• • •
NORTH EAST — Sarah Colenda has been sworn in for a fourth term on the Cecil College Board of Trustees. She’s been on the board since 2005 and served as its chair for six of those 18 years.
“The pride I have for serving Cecil College and Cecil County is incredible. I have watched this College transform over its 55-year history. I love working for the College, and I can work for the county that I love every day,” Colenda said.
As a Cecil College board member, Colenda has supported the growth of the Cecil College Foundation and its scholarship power for students in need. Working closely with the college administration, Colenda and her fellow board members shared this important initiative with their community, political, and business partners to establish and grow the College’s endowment.
Board members serve six-year terms. The board has seven members; Mark Mortenson is the chair. Dr. Cydney Teal is vice-chair. Also on the board is Raymond “Chick” Hamm, Donna Horgan, Kathleen Kunda and Dr. Ozden Coksaygan.
• • •
ABERDEEN — Getting a job with a criminal record can be a challenge, not to mention housing, family assistance and other supports.
Harford County Community Mediation is hosting its 6th Annual Second Chance Resource Fair Aug. 23 from noon until 4 p.m. at the EPICENTER in the Aberdeen Shopping Plaza. Get information on expungement, treatment and recovery, mediation, GED, resume preparation, legal assistance and more. There will also be lots of giveaways.
Pre-register or get details at https://www.harfordcountymd.gov/3566/Second-Chance-Resource-Fair.
n n n
NORTH EAST — Once again every student in the Physical Therapist Assistant Program at Cecil College that took the national licensing exam passed, the college announced recently.
This is the sixth time in the past eight years that 100% of the tested students passed the exam. Started in 2015 and granted full accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education in 2021, it has now graduated eight cohorts.
To see the class requirements and schedule go to cecil.edu/pta. Two information sessions for the PTA program are scheduled in September.
n n n• • •
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.