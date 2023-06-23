CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Canal Race 5K Run/Walk is Saturday at 8 a.m. to benefit the Chesapeake City Recycling Program.
Come to the south side and cheer on the runners and walkers or register when you arrive. Race forms can be found at www.chesapeakecity-md.gov.
HAVRE DE GRACE — The Maryland Dove docks in Havre de Grace this weekend for tours and a living history demonstration.
Built as a replica of the 1634 ship, the Dove traveled with Ark to what would become Maryland. The original 40-ton ship was commissioned by Cecil Calvert and would stay behind when Ark returned to England.
The Dove will arrive at Hutchins Park around noon Friday. It will be open to the public for free tours Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
ELKTON — The Cecil County Arts Council is preparing for Scouting For An Outing, a gallery show exploring the great outdoors.
Scouting For An Outing is the July all-media art show to be held July 1-23 at the Arts Council, 135 East Main St. in Elkton. Members of the CCAC, as well as non-members, are welcome. The call for entries is on now through June 26. The drop off date is June 26-30.
July 7 from 5 until 8 p.m. is the First Friday Reception.
Learn more at the CCAC Facebook page or call 410-392-5740.
BEL AIR — June 28 is Ice Cream and Application Day at Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Road.
Open to high school students, transfer students and those returning after an absence from the classroom. Ice Cream and Application Day runs from 2 until 4 p.m. in the Student Center Quad, and will feature Taharka Brothers treats.
ELKTON — “Milton the Snowman Goes to the South of France” is the new children’s book penned by Karean L. Sheldon.
This is the Elkton author’s first book, telling the story of Milton the Snowman, who is unhappy where he lives. Over its 32 pages, the reader learns about his great adventure to warmer climes and all the nice folks he meets along the way.
WEST CHESTER, PA. — The National Association of Counties has given two 2023 Achievement Awards to the Chester County Department of Computing and Information Services.
The awards were given in recognition of the department’s two GIS applications; ChescoViews and Chester County Recycling Dashboard.
ChescoViews is an interactive, comprehensive mapping program in a map browser.
Chester County Recycling Dashboard — as the name implies — allows the user to find a location where just about any material can be taken for reuse or recycling. Some drop off sites are even in neighboring counties.
