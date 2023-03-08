HAVRE DE GRACE — Maryland Natural Resources Police has charged the owner of Brush Wolf Taxidermy with failure to maintain proper records.
Lauren Moses, NRP public information officer, said the owner of the business, Stephanie Anne Lee, 50, was charged March 1 after police inspected her shop on Bourbon Street in Havre de Grace and found multiple animals and animal parts in her possession.
”During their inspection, they located multiple animals and animal parts that were tagged but not properly labeled or recorded,” Moses said Sunday. “Maryland law states that a taxidermist must maintain detailed records of all specimens they receive in accordance with the Department of Natural Resources.”
Investigators found 10 animals improperly tagged and recorded in Lee’s log books at the shop. She’s been charged with 10 counts of ”Taxidermist or Fur Tanner Licensee failure to maintain records.” If she is convicted, Lee could be fined up to $5,000.
***
NORTH EAST — Meeting Ground will be the beneficiary of the March 18 show at St. Mary Anne’s North Elk Coffee House featuring Lisa and Lori Brigantino. Admission is $15. Doors open at 7 with the show beginning at 7:30. There will be refreshments available by donation.
The Brigantino sisters are known for their tight harmonies as well as their musicianship as each play several instruments including guitar, ukulele, accordion, banjo and percussion.
You’ll find North Elk Coffee House at 315 South Main St. in North East. To hear some of the sister’s music go to LisaBrigantino.com.
Meeting Ground is a ministry that serves the homeless and those at risk of homelessness all over Cecil County.
***
ANNAPOLIS — Is your vehicle part of a manufacturer’s recall for repairs or parts replacement? Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration is urging owners to find out this week, which is Vehicle Safety Recalls Week.
To see if your car, truck or SUV is under a recall, have your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) ready and go to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls. That number can be found on your registration or on the vehicle on the driver’s side of the windshield.
All manufacturer recalls are listed there by law. With that recall, all parts and repairs are free to the owner. Maryland was the first state to establish a system to notify owners, printing that information on registration renewal notices.
***
FAIR HILL — Whether you have heather in your garden or scotch in your veins, the 2023 Fair Hill Scottish Games has a VIP package sure to make this year’s events even more special.
The annual Scottish Highland Gathering is May 20 and will once again be held at the Cecil County Fairgrounds. It’s a day full of sports, music, piping, dancing and marching competitions plus sheep to shawl, dog trials, food, drink, genealogy, and shopping.
There’s the St. Giles package, with tented grandstand seating for four, four commemorative T-shirts with VIP ID and VIP tent access, plus VIP parking. The Stirling package with everything in the St. Giles package plus Tea Room and Libation Room tickets, dinner at C3ntral Tavern in Elkton, Scottish Tasting at Fair Hill, shuttle service and Beer Tasting at Elk River Brewing in Elkton.
The top package is called Holyroodhouse and has everything the others have plus a 2-night stay at Elk Forge Bed & Breakfast, backstage passes and a gift card for shopping in the vendor marketplace.
These VIP packages can be seen and selected at fairhillscottishgames.org.
