WEST CHESTER, PA — The second of two Chester County hospitals that closed 18 months ago has been purchased by Penn Medicine.
Tower Health announced the sale of Brandywine Hospital to Penn Medicine Tuesday.
The Chester County Board of Commissioners released a joint statement that they are pleased with news of the sale.
‘‘Penn Medicine already provides top hospital and healthcare services in Chester County, and the expansion of that investment to the Coatesville and surrounding area is tremendous news – and certainly cause to celebrate! As Penn Medicine completes their due diligence, we will support their efforts in reimagining healthcare access to everyone in Western Chester County,” the statement reads.
“From the time Tower Health closed Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals 18 months ago, we have focused on replacing the lost services with better services, to provide greater care for southern and western Chester County residents. We were pleased to be part of the group that helped to facilitate a partnership between Penn Medicine and the Coatesville VA Medical Center that has led to the move by Penn Medicine to buy Brandywine Hospital from Tower Health.”
No word yet on when Brandywine would re-open. ChristianaCare purchased Jennersville and will re-open it as West Grove Campus late next year.
***
LINCOLN UNIVERSITY, PA — The class of nurses which just graduated in May will be the last at Lincoln University, say officials of the historically black university in Chester County, Pa.
Lincoln was also the last HBCU college in the keystone state to offer a bachelor’s degree in nursing; a program it began in 2013. While acknowledging class sizes have been small — the last being 15 graduates — the main reason for the closure is the low number of students that successfully passed national nursing certification testing.
Meanwhile, Cecil College has added a new program of study that allows a person who has already earned a bachelor’s degree a fast track to a degree in nursing. Beginning in September, students will be on an accelerated track taking courses in 12-week semesters that will involve online, classroom labs and clinical work.
Contact Amanda Horn at 410-287-1006 or send an email to ahorn@cecil.edu for details.
