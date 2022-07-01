CECILTON — Allan Myers Inc. from Fallston will be limiting traffic on Augustine Herman Highway in the Cecilton area next week to mill, patch, pave and stripe a stretch of Route 213, the Maryland State Highway Administration has announced.
The work will begin July 6 on the 2.5 mile stretch from the Sassafras River to Sandy Bottom Road and will be conducted from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weather permitting.
When that section is complete, the company will then do the same on a 3.5 mile section north of Cecilton to the Bohemia River, also overnight.
Lane closures and flagging operations will be the norm throughout. Remember to slow down in these construction areas.
All the work is expected to be finished by the end of August.
— JB
ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Board of Public Works is expected to announce Wednesday if it will add state money to the project to bring potable water to Station 16 of the Community Fire Company of Perryville.
The project already has guarantees from the town and Cecil County as well as grants from USDA and this meeting will address how much the Maryland Department of the Environment will add.
The station house on Dawson Drive near Interstate 95 has been without running water since its wells failed.
— JB
BEL AIR, MD — The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region has a crucial need for foster care parents for teenagers in Cecil and Harford counties.
Basic requirements include reliable transportation and stable housing, at least 21 years old, a flexible schedule, completion of a home study and pre-service training as well as CPR and First Aid training.
Potential foster parents can be renters or homeowners, married or single.
In return The Arc will provide financial support, access to a licensed social worker, training and respite care up to 14 days.
BALTIMORE — There is less than five months left on the grace period for paying Maryland E-ZPass tolls accumulated from the start of the pandemic shut down. Collection of tolls was deferred until a year ago when E-ZPass staff came back into the workplace.
Drivers that make arrangements now can pay those deferred tolls incrementally. Those who wait until Dec. 1 will have to pay the entire amount due in full plus penalties and late fees.
