ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved a $7.6 million grant for Perryville to improve its wastewater treatment facilities.
Maryland Department of the Environment is providing the funding, which will help Perryville with the cost of planning, design and construction of improvements to its existing wastewater treatment plant with the goal of enhanced nutrient removal.
In announcing the project the town said it will help with planned growth in Perryville while helping the environment.
“Once completed, the project will increase plant efficiency, reducing nitrogen and phosphorus discharging to the Chesapeake Bay and will allow the Town of Perryville to continue being a responsible steward of the Chesapeake Bay while allowing the Town to meet its anticipated future growth needs.”
***
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maryland is getting $98.53 million for drinking water infrastructure through President Joe Biden’s America Agenda program.
The US EPA made the announcement on behalf of the Biden-Harris Administration Wednesday.
“Every community deserves access to safe, clean drinking water,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Thanks to President Biden’s infrastructure investments, we have an unprecedented opportunity to revitalize America’s drinking water systems, support the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of removing 100% of lead pipes across our country, and protect communities from PFAS pollution.”
***
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. — Eagles Eye Mobile powered by Vision To Learn — part of the Eagles Charitable Foundation — made a recent stop to LCH Health and Community Services and gave 20 pediatric patients free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses.
“We had a fantastic day bringing the Eagles Eye Bus to LCH. The smiles on the faces of the children were priceless! Our Community Engagement team is proud to partner with their talented team to provide our youngest patients with a fun way to have vision care.” said Kate Wickersham, LCH Director of Development.
***
DARLINGTON — The 23rd Annual River Sweep is April 22 from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at seven Cecil County locations and three in Harford County.
Join Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway and clean along the shores of the Upper Bay, Susquehanna and Northeast Rivers. Marina Park in Port Deposit, Conowingo Community Park, Conowingo Creek Boat Launch, Perryville Boat Launch and Garrett Island, Rodgers Tavern in Perryville and Foot Log Park in Charlestown as well as Tydings Park and Susquehanna State Park and Swan Harbor Farm in Havre de Grace will be the clean up spots.
Boaters, kayakers and canoeists can clean at the water’s edge or at Garrett Island.
Gloves and trash bags will be provided as will lunch once the work day is done.
Pre registration is ideal and can be done online at https://www.upperbaytrails.com/riversweep.html. However volunteers can also register Saturday morning.
***
PERRYVILLE — Lion of Judah Bible Cafe in Perryville is inviting everyone to their Charity’s Crossing Public Community Big Giveaway Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the cafe located at 304 Aiken Avenue.
Merian Harmon said Lion of Judah and its partner, Charity’s Crossing, will be giving away hundreds of items obtained through a purchase program with Amazon.
“We’ll have tools, accessories, clothing, foods, health and beauty items,” Harmon said Thursday. “When I say “it’s a lot” it’s a lot.”
Harmon said participants should be shopping bags at the very least to take items home.
“Some people bring a push cart,” she said.
No questions are asked. Lion of Judah has been working with Charity’s Crossing, a Delaware based non-profit, for over a year with these weekly giveaways but Harmon said this Saturday there will be lots of bigger items.
For more information contact Harmon at 443-769-4465.
***
BEL AIR, MD. — Cirque Kalabanté: Afrique en Cirque will perform April 27 at Harford Community College’s Amoss Center, 200 Thomas Run Road in Bel Air.
Enjoy the unique music of Guinea and amazing acrobats coming to the college for one show only at 7 p.m. Reserved seating tickets start at $19. Go to https://harford.universitytickets.com/
***
NORTH EAST — North Elk Coffeehouse at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church presents Hiroya Tsukamoto in concert April 15.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30. Tsukamoto embodies the notion that music has no language. He’s described as an innovative, eclectic guitarist who fuses together folk, jazz and world music. Born and raised in Japan he came to America in 2000 on a scholarship to Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass.
Tickets are $15 at the door. Proceeds benefit Meeting Ground, a ministry serving the homeless in Cecil County.
The coffeehouse is located at 315 South Main St. in North East.
Taylor Abrahams take the stage May 20.
***
ELKTON — As if the Fair Hill Scottish Games set for May 20 at the Cecil County Fairgrounds weren’t enough fun already, organizers have added a Scotch Tasting event with Vlamis Liquors, Wm. Grant & Sons’ Glenfiddich Flagship Tasting and expert Sommeliers, Steve & Ian.
There are five sessions scheduled; each is limited to 20 people. Tickets are $20 per person and can be ordered at https://tinyurl.com/2p8f9vah.
***
NORTH EAST, Md. – Anyone considering going back to college to start or advance a career, or anyone already enrolled at Cecil College for the fall, April 30 is the last day to submit an application to the Cecil College Foundation to be considered for the more than 300 available scholarships. These scholarships are applied toward the 2023-2024 academic year.
The scholarships application is open to anyone once they are enrolled at Cecil College. This includes current high school seniors planning to attend Cecil College in the fall of 2023. If you have not yet enrolled for the fall, contact the Admissions Office at 410-287-1006 and enroll prior to applying for scholarships. Interested students can also contact Admissions by visiting www.cecil.edu/admissions.
The amount of each scholarship varies and can be applied toward tuition, fees, and required textbooks.
While some scholarships are specific to a particular academic program, students need only complete the general scholarships application to apply for all Foundation scholarships. Applicants can be eligible for more than one scholarship.
To apply for scholarships, students should visit www.cecil.edu/scholarships and complete the general scholarships application. Applicants who receive an award will be notified through Cecil College’s student ‘chawk’ email account. Students should check their email often for award notifications and are encouraged to email foundation@cecil.edu or call 410-287-1053 with any questions about the scholarship process.
The scholarships are funded through the generosity of community donors to the Cecil College Foundation. Recipients are invited to attend an annual scholarship breakfast in September, where they have the opportunity to meet donors in-person.
