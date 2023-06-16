CHARLESTOWN — The 14th Annual Cecil County Wade In is being held Saturday at Fair Green and Foot Log Parks in Charlestown.
The event begins at 10 a.m. with music, activities and lots of information on what you can do to keep your property healthy and — by extension — the Chesapeake Bay and all her tributaries.
Of course, the big event will be the Wade-In where everyone is invited to venture into Northeast River and see how far you can go before your shoes are no longer visible. One measure of the health of the bay is water clarity and the Wade-In as a good, rough measure.
The Wade-In is 100% free and all are welcome. There will be shuttle buses available to take you from Charlestown Elementary School to the waterfront.
ELKTON — Get your tickets now for the 3rd Annual All You Can Eat Crab Feast to benefit Meeting Ground Aug. 10 from 6 until 10 p.m.
Meeting Ground is a ministry serving the homeless and those at risk of homelessness in Cecil County. The feast will be held at Mick’s Crab House, 902 East Pulaski Highway in Elkton. Tickets are $67 per person and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/third-annual-crab-feast-tickets-657713768587 or by calling 410-620-3128.
Along with the crab feast there’s all-you-can-eat fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, sausage, peppers and onions, soda, water, iced tea, a cash bar and more.
UNDATED — Any young person interested in attending a US Military Service Academy should take part in a virtual meeting hosted by Rep. Andy Harris June 29 at 6:30 p.m.
This 90-minute meeting will include a welcome message from the Congressman and an explanation on the rigors and requirements to be considered for admission to the US Naval Academy, West Point, US Air Force Academy, US Coast Guard Academy and US Merchant Marines Academy.
Pre-registration is required to participate. Send an email to MD01Academy@mail.house.gov and include your name, address, phone number and an email address in the body of the email by June 26. Put your name and “Academy Info Session” in the subject line.
WILMINGTON, DEL — Catholic Youth Ministry handed out its annual awards last month with several going to members of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Elkton.
The St. Timothy Youth Award is presented to young people who live as a disciple of Christ, set a positive example for other youth, witness to their faith by exhibiting Catholic morals and integrity, demonstrate Gospel values through service to others, and exhibit Christian leadership in parish, school and community settings. Sophia Amoretti and Olivia Luppy were given that award.
The St. John Bosco Award is a diocesan award given to adult leaders 21 years and older who have been involved in youth ministry for five or more years and have been positive role models in one of several categories. St. John Bosco is the patron saint of young people.
Tammy Martin was named in the catechesis category. Father Jim Yeakel, OSFS, was honored in the clergy category.
David Tuckwell was named one of 12 Volunteers of the Year.
