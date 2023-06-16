14th Wade-In happens Saturday in Charlestown

Standing side by side, people participating in a past Cecil County Wade-In walk slowly into the Northeast River. The goal is to see how far from shore waders can get and still see their feet on the bottom when the 14th Wade-In happens Saturday in Charlestown.

 CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER

CHARLESTOWN — The 14th Annual Cecil County Wade In is being held Saturday at Fair Green and Foot Log Parks in Charlestown.


  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.