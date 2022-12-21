PERRYVILLE — Come to 5th Company Brewing for a little pre-Christmas holiday down time at Mayor Matt Roath’s Sweets and Treats Holiday Social.
Running from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday Dec. 22, Roath and his family are hosting the event, which includes a hot chocolate bar, kids crafts, photo ops and more.
5th Company Brewing is located at 325 Front St. in Perryville.
***
CECILTON — Some of Cecil County’s youngest residents made a big impact recently by raising funds and using those funds to purchase Christmas gifts for families at Deep Roots at Clairvaux Farm in Earleville. Clairvaux Farm helps families experiencing homelessness.
Susan Huff, a teacher at Holly Hall Elementary School, said she wanted to share what she called “a great example of how impactful kids can be and how kindness can be spread.”
Huff’s daughter Caitlyn – who raised funds for Deep Roots earlier this year along with her friend Abbi Jackson – attended the opening of the Tracey McCaw Children’s Center at Deep Roots in Earleville last month and felt compelled to help again. She raised $650 through a raffled basket and the sale of “Reindeer Food” and used the funds to purchase gifts.
Hearing of her work through the Cecilton town Facebook page, Danielle Spratt and Brownie Troop 230 got involved and also purchased toys, which were presented to Caitlyn for delivery to Clairvaux Farm.
***
HAVRE DE GRACE — Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride has increased its board of directors membership to eight with the recent appointments of Jordan Dios, Dana Gullo and Katie York. Dios works in higher education and is a founding member of the gender affirming clothing closet at Harford Community College. Gullo has more than 25 years of experience in higher education in the tri-state area and is a passionate advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion. York has more than a decade of experience in higher education administration and is a Safe Zone Ally and a member of their employer’s LGBTQ+ Committee for Advocacy, Support and Inclusion.
UCBPride President Kurt Doan was excited to grow the board.
“As we look at the work in the year ahead, we’re confident that each of our new Board members possesses the skills and passion to advocate for the LGBTQIA+
communities in Harford and Cecil counties,” Doan said.
For more information on how to get involved, go to UCBPride.org.
***
ELKTON — Cecil County Health Officer Lauren Levy and Joan Painter with Seedco will be the guest speakers at the Jan. 11 Community Care Roundtable hosted by the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce. The virtual meeting happens from 2:30 to 3:30 and is an opportunity for like minded professionals to share and network.
This is free and open to anyone interested. Go to http://www.cecilchamber.com/events/details/virtual-community-care-roundtable-6649 to register and get more information.
***
WEST CHESTER, PA. — The Chester County Commissioners recently presented a check for $120,000 to the Community Outreach Prevention and Education (COPE) program to be used in the fight against opioid and heroin addiction.
The money came from the 2022 Chester County Color 5K held in October. This fundraising run was established in 2016 expressly to aid in the abuse and addiction efforts.
“People run the Color 5K for many reasons: to support the County’s efforts towards fighting drugs, or because they have been directly impacted – or know someone who has been touched – by substance use disorder,” said Michelle Kichline, Chester County Commissioner. “We must continue to unite as a community to fight this because the tragic results affect not just the individual but also their family, friends, neighbors, coworkers – everyone.”
To learn more about Chester County’s Overdose Prevention Task Force, visit https://stopodchesco.org/.
***
PORT DEPOSIT — If you are not a baker, or don’t have the time, Community Connecting Us has you covered with its Amish Bake Sale Thursday Dec. 22 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. (or sooner, if Sadie’s goodies run out).
Sadie will be bringing oatmeal and chocolate Whoopie pies, apple, shoo fly, lemon and peanut butter pies, rolls and cookies.
Community Connecting Us is located at 99 North Main St. in Port Deposit.
***
JOPPA, MD. — Public hearings are coming for the Maryland Transportation Authority to learn the public’s opinion on plans to build an express toll lane northbound extension for the I-95 corridor in Harford County. The current ETL around White Marsh is being used more than traffic planners had hoped. This new ETL has the same expectations, creating a more direct path from the Baltimore Beltway to Routes 24 and 152.
Hearings will be scheduled early in 2023 with construction in 2024 and completion in 2027.
Get details and even sign up to stay informed at https://mdta.maryland.gov/I95ETLNB/home.html.

