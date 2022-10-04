Chester County represented at the White House

Commissioners’ Chair Marian Moskowitz (center) represented Chester County at the White House last week, along with fellow PA County Commissioner Chairs (from left to right) Michael Pipe of Centre County, Dr. Monica Taylor from Delaware County, Dr. Val Arkoosh from Montgomery County, and Bob Harvie from Bucks County.

 COURTESY CHESTER COUNTY

Taste of Chesapeake City is Saturday Oct. 8 from noon until 5 p.m. at Volunteer Fire Company of Chesapeake City, 215 Lock St. There will be local music, local food, local beer and local wine along with music by Red River.

