Taste of Chesapeake City is Saturday Oct. 8 from noon until 5 p.m. at Volunteer Fire Company of Chesapeake City, 215 Lock St. There will be local music, local food, local beer and local wine along with music by Red River.
The event is a fundraiser for the fire company. No tickets are needed. Pay as you dine.
***
The Cecil County Housing Agency was one of 21 agencies in Maryland to share in a $4.2 million Congressional Delegation Federal Housing Assistance allotment.
The money will be administered through the US Department of Housing and Urban Development and its new Incremental Housing Choice Vouchers Program. It targets low-income residents in need of quality affordable housing that is also safe and stable. The grants allow those in the program to choose their own housing be it single-family, townhouse or apartment.
Cecil County was awarded $49,126.
****
Maryland motorists with civil infractions levied by Maryland Transportation Authority on unpaid video tolls have less than two months left to pay without penalty. The most recent estimate is that more than $74.4 million in penalties have been waived to date.
Penalties start being charged on Dec. 1 and drivers will be responsible for the full amount due. MDTA is urging people to go to DriveEzMD.com to check balances and make payments.
***
Eligible businesses along the I-95/Route 40 corridor in Cecil County can apply now for a new round of Opportunity Zone Microgrants being made available by the Neighborhood BusinessWorks program and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
“Throughout my administration, we have used every tool at our disposal to support and grow small businesses in our state, including promoting the tax incentives and redevelopment potential provided by Maryland’s designated Opportunity Zones,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “Initiatives like these microgrants continue our efforts to spur investment and create jobs in communities that are primed for revitalization.”
These funds are available for expansion for businesses with 2-50 full time employees, annual revenue from $300,000 to $5 million, have funds available for matching grants, are located in the Opportunity Zone, and are in good standing with the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation.
To find out more about Opportunity Zones go to https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Pages/OZ/OpportunityZones.aspx.
***
The chair of the Chester County Commissioners traveled to Washington DC recently to represent the county at a White House forum called Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania. Commissioner Marian Moskowitz shared information on how ARPA funds have already helped the county recover.
“It was a privilege to be invited to represent Chester County at the White House,” said Commissioner Moskowitz. “It was an incredible experience, and I came back energized by the amazing work that has already been done. I was able to share with White House Officials and other PA counties the exciting work that Chester County is doing, and I gained insights from my colleagues across the Commonwealth about programs that could be put into action here in Chester County.”
***
Habitat for Humanity Susquehanna still has tickets available for its Oct. 23 Fall Feast fundraiser at The Wellwood in Charlestown.
Enjoy The Wellwood’s famous fried chicken and barbecue, line dance lessons, kids activities including trunk-or-treat and more starting at 5 p.m. There will be TV screens carrying the football games too. Tickets are $60 per person for adults, $20 for children 12 and younger. There’s a family package for $150 which gives entry to two adults and all their children.
For tickets or details go to https://habitatsusq.org/events/fallfeast.
***
Oxford’s Halloween Parade is Oct. 27. If you want to be in the parade you must sign up by Oct. 25.
The parade will step off at 6:30 and wind through downtown Oxford along Third and South Streets, with a stop by the judges at Pine and Locust before ending at Memorial Park.
Because of the length of the parade organizers have rules on the number of vehicles allowed and on the length of performances. Go to https://oxfordpa.org/halloween-parade for details, restrictions and registration.
