You could win your own private Fall Bonfire and Hayride and help Cecil Mediation at the same time.
The non-profit offering free conflict resolution service is selling raffle tickets with three prizes; all involving Milburn Orchards on Appleton Road in Elkton. Tickets are $5 each, three for $12 and six for $20. Go to cecilmediation.org for tickets.
Winners will be drawn Oct. 31. Grand prize is a private bonfire and hayride party for up to 35 people complete with apple cider donuts, s’mores fixings and 1 gallon of apple cider. Second prize is the hayride and bonfire for up to 35 people. A dozen apple cider donuts and a gallon of apple cider is third prize.
For more information call Tammy at 443-888-9381.
***
Upper Bay Ruritan Club in Cecilton recently awarded eight scholarships to graduates of Bohemia Manor High School to assist them with their college education.
All eight received $1,000 to help in their pursuit of such degrees as nursing, agriculture, elementary education, graphic design and physical therapy assistant.
“It is all about helping these young people to improve their lives and be happy. We will do whatever we can to help,” said Mike Scheeler, an Upper Bay Ruritan Club member.
All told, the Upper Bay Ruritans have made more than $100,000 in scholarships available over the past 20 years.
***
It started as a Wawa, and then it was home to NBRS Financial, but now 3535 Conowingo Road in Street, Md. is the Darlington Branch of Harford County Public Library.
A ribbon cutting was held Wednesday to officially open the larger, modern facility, which Harford County purchased in 2020 for $850,000. The more than 4,000 square-foot building offers locker box pick ups, a tablet tower to read and explore magazines and apps and a patio with a fireplace. There’s also drive through pick up and drop off service, free WiFi, public computers and printer/copier services and a pre-school learning area.
Situated on almost two acres, the Darlington Branch also includes walking trails that connect with the Harford County Agricultural Center.
Harford County Public Library was unable to keep the Darlington Branch in Darlington due to limited property availability and the 1,473-foot modular building could not be expanded.
***
Another round of funding through Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Catalytic Revitalization Tax Credit program became available Monday, making as much as $15 million in tax credits available.
Catalytic Revitalization money goes to the redevelopment of properties once owned by a government including schools, hospitals, military and mental health facilities.
“By bridging the funding gap to redevelop these properties that have often been sitting vacant for a long time, the program allows these large redevelopment projects to bring new life to properties, and in turn serve the communities that surround them,” said Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “The adaptive reuse of buildings is one of many tools the department deploys to revitalize areas and foster economic growth.”
To apply or to get more information go to https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Pages/Misc/CRTC-NOFA.aspx.
***
Groundbreaking signals the start of construction Monday of Harmer’s Town Art Center in Havre de Grace. This will be the first of several phases to be called Graw Alley.
Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan will be among the guest speakers.
Graw Alley will be an interactive art park with trails that will teach the history of the city through sculptures, murals and other public displays.
The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m.at 115 Market St.
***
Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cecilton will celebrate Men’s Day this Sunday beginning with an 11 a.m. worship service featuring music by Simply Redeemed.
The theme of this year’s Men’s Day celebration comes from 1 Corinthians 16:13, and its title is “Men Standing Strong in Faith. The Rev. Vanessa Williams, pastor, will bring the message.
At 3 p.m. the celebration continues with a concert by M.O.T. Male Choir.
All are welcome to attend. Union Bethel AME is located at 161 Church St. in Cecilton.
***
A Kent County, Md. program that helps older residents by providing food has been awarded $374,900 in a grant from the US Department of Agriculture.
Minary’s Dream Alliance will use the money to support its “Feed the Elderly” program that distributes fresh produce and shelf-stable foods to low income and homebound senior citizens. Founded during the pandemic, Minary’s Dream Alliance feeding program has served an estimated 50 percent of their target population over the past two years.
