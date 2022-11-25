Edwin and Hannah Wilmer first resided in the Gerry House, seen here, which was originally built by her father, Daniel Megredy, circa 1813. The tree seen to the right will be taken down on or around Dec. 5 before it causes further damage.
RISING SUN — Sons of the American Legion Mason Dixon Post 194 in Rising Sun is auctioning off six fully decorated and lit Christmas trees to raise funds for the Legion’s Children’s Party to be held Dec. 17 at the legion hall, 338 East Main St.
Ranging in height from 7- to 10-feet, these are new artificial trees in six different decorating themes: Oh Deer, The Grinch, Winter Wonderland, Snowman, Red Trucks, and Candyland. Bidding will run through Dec. 11 when the trees will each go to its highest bidder.
The trees can be viewed at the legion Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. and from 1 until 9:30 Sundays.
***
Good news and bad news but mark your calendars for Dec. 5 when a dangerously overgrown tree will be removed in front of 18 South Main St. In Port Deposit. The stately tree in front of The Gerry House is heaving up the sidewalk and threatening the stability of underground water and sewer lines.
The exact date is weather-dependent so Port Deposit officials ask motorists to be on the lookout for flaggers on or around Dec. 5.
Traffic will be directed around the job, which is expected to be completed in one day.
The good news is a cherry blossom tree will be landscaped nearby and the sidewalk will be repaired. Anyone interested in having the fallen tree for a special wood project should contact Travis Steffen at town call by Dec. 1. Call 410-378-2121.
***
Top of the Bay Business Women will meet Nov. 30 at Sinking Springs Event Center Nov. 3 from 11:30 until 1 p.m. This is a combination of the group’s November and December networking meetings.
Registration for the event is $25 and includes the lunch. Organizers say, in the spirit of the holiday, the proceeds from the event registration will be donated to a local charity.
