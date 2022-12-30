CECIL COUNTY — The resolution outlining the expansion of Northrup Grumman passed in a 5-0 vote during the Cecil County Council legislative session on Dec. 20.
The expansion was made possible by a conditional loan of $800,000 from the Maryland Department of Commerce and $80,000 from Cecil County. The conditions of the loan require Northrup Grumman to create 200 STEM jobs and spend $110 million in capital expenditures by Dec. 2028.
The use of $552,960 in grant money provided by the Opioid Operational Command Center Opioid Use Disorder Examination and Treatment Act Grant program was approved by the Cecil County Council during the legislative session of Dec. 20.
The $552,960 will be used to implement medicated opioid treatment in correctional facilities in Cecil County as mandated by the State of Maryland.
To end the year, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office announced that it has increased the Lyft rideshare credit to $20. This has been made possible by a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association, Responsibility.org and Lyft.
MDOT MVA has done this in response to the almost 1000 DUI arrests in the month of December so far.
Every person in Maryland will be eligible to use the $20 Lyft credit from Dec. 29- Jan. 2. The hours that the credit will be available is from 4pm to 4am. The code for the Lyft credit is (NYEMAKEAPLAN2023).
The way for any Maryland resident to redeem the $20 credit is to open the Lyft app,and choose “Payment” from the menu on the top left corner, and scroll to the “Add Lyft Pass” section. After inputting the code found above or at ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Rideshare, $20 will be applied to the user’s account. Each rider is limited to one $20 credit each weekend through the entirety of the campaign.
Kicking off 2023, new federal and state provisions will go into effect Jan. 1. These provisions will bring down the cost of the lifesaving drug insulin for many residents of Maryland which will provide a major financial benefit as the new year begins.
As the calendar turns to 2023, key provisions of the federal Inflation Reduction Act will go into effect to benefit Marylanders enrolled in Medicare. One of the key provisions will limit co-pay costs for insulin to $35 per month for Medicare recipients. The new law also improves coverage of certain adult vaccines and requires drug companies to offer rebates if prices rise faster than inflation.
The start of the new year also marks the launch of a similar Maryland policy change that will cap co-payments and coinsurance costs for insulin at $30 for a 30-day supply for those in state-regulated commercial health insurance plans. The Insulin Cost Reduction Act (HB 1397), sponsored by House Health and Government Operations Committee Chair Joseline Peña-Melnyk and Senator Clarence Lam, was enacted during the 2022 Maryland General Assembly Session.
“Right now, too many Americans cannot afford the price of insulin. That is why I was pleased to support this important change to Medicare that will help reduce the costs of insulin for Maryland seniors,” said Sen. Ben Cardin in a prepared statement. “Building on the great work the State of Maryland has been doing to address the high cost of prescription drugs, more seniors and families across Maryland will now be able to make ends meet and avoid having to choose between taking care of their health and other essentials. Still, there is more work to do, so I will continue to fight to lower drug costs for all Americans.”
