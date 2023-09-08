DARLINGTON — Maryland State Police and Maryland Transportation Department officials held an event Wednesday to show off the new $5.8 million weigh and inspection station near Cecil County.
Conowingo Weigh and Inspection Station, located at the intersection of US Route 1 and Castleton Road in Darlington, Md., is an update of the previous facility built there in 1996 with more modern systems in place to keep the roads safe according to Terry Soos, State Highway Administration’s deputy administrator and chief engineer of operations.
“Maryland State Police will use this facility to inspect vehicles... to be sure they are safe to be on our roads,” Soos said. “They will also take vehicles that should not be operating off the road.”
This is the 10th such new weigh and inspection station, with another planned along Route 301 in southern Cecil County.
Lt. Col. Dan Pickett, chief of the MSP Field Operations Division, said that, while the basic mission is to look for unsafe practices and non-compliant vehicles, there’s another reason for this newly re-opened facility.
“This is to get vehicles trying to bypass the I-95 weigh stations,” Pickett said. It also has more parking, allowing for cited vehicles to stay off the road until repairs can be made.
By Maryland law, any vehicle five tons of gross vehicle weight or more must stop and pass through a weigh station. Regardless of direction on Route 1 the trucks are required to make the stop.
Those vehicles that bring concern are driven to “The Pit” for further inspection. That’s a concrete walkway allowing trained troopers to walk underneath the length of a truck and trailer and inspect tires, brakes, suspension and other equipment.
There is a weigh station at the Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge on the Perryville side but it is virtual, rather than manned on site, according to Cedric Ward, director of the SHA Office of Traffic and Safety.
“A virtual weigh station allows them to monitor various locations around the state at one time,” Ward said. These virtual systems mark weight and speed. He added that MSP’s truck enforcement also uses mobile facilities to help municipalities battle truck traffic.
“We get requests and we coordinate with Maryland State Police. They send out their teams,” Ward said.
Lt. John Griffin said MSP truck enforcement is in a different town at the request of local officials almost every day.
“If they call and say they have a problem we will deploy troopers,” Griffin said. “We’re glad to do that.”
Even though it is no longer in use as a weigh station, the facility along US Route 40 in Perryville — known as “Foy Hill” — is still in use, said Dwayne Pearce, chief of the SHA Motor Carrier Division.
“That blue building is the main facility being used by Maryland State Police for maintenance of the mobile units,” Pearce said. Certified by the Maryland State Department of Agriculture Weights and Measures, the troopers assure all the scales in use are properly calibrated, Pearce said. The construction project in Cecilton includes the demolition of the scale facility at Foy Hill, Pearce said, but added the original 1940s-era brick scale house would remain.
“That brick building was one of the original scale houses that’s still here,” Pearce said. The other is in Delmar, Md. While it will not be torn down, he said a future use is not being discussed.
