ELKTON — A total of nine new bills relating to transportation in Maryland go into effect Saturday.
One of the bills set to take effect expands upon Maryland’s Move Over Law. The current Move Over Law requires motorists to either move over or slow down when approaching law enforcement vehicles, tow trucks or other emergency response vehicles or equipment on the side of roadways.
The expansion outlined in Senate Bill 147 (SB147) requires drivers to move over or slow down for all vehicles stopped on the side of roadways displaying hazard lights, flares or other caution signals – not just first responders and tow trucks.
In recognition of the expansion, Governor Larry Hogan declared the month of October as Move Over Awareness Month.
“Moving over and slowing down when passing a vehicle stopped on the highway isn’t just a matter of following the law—it is about saving lives,” said Hogan in a press release. “We can all do our part to make sure that everyone gets where they’re going safely.”
Another commuter related traffic law that is set to take effect Saturday is House Bill 222 (HB222) which requires motorists traveling slower than the general speed of traffic on an interstate highway in a rural area to drive in the right lanes. The bill also requires that MDOT MVA also include the information in HB222 to be implemented into Maryland’s drive education curriculum.
Senate Bill 176 (SB176), introduced by MDOT MVA and set to go into effect Saturday, requires children under the age of two to be secured facing the rear of the vehicle in a child safety seat. The bill aims to help protect infants and toddlers in the event of a crash while also providing caregivers with clear guidance on child passenger safety.
The final bill that directly impacts commuters is House Bill 1057 (HB1057) which prohibits any stopping, standing, or parking in spaces designated for plug-in electric vehicles.
Three of the bills do not affect, but focus on, the operations of MDOT MVA — Senate Bill 218 (SB218), House Bill 1076 (HB1076) and House Bill 368 (HB368).
The remaining two bills, are House Bill 0679 (HB0679) — which addresses the definition of a vehicle salesperson, and House Bill 1150 (HB1150) which allows for green flashers to be used on certain highway equipment and vehicles while in use for snow removal or protection of highway maintenance workers. The change terminates current restrictions on the use of these types of lights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.