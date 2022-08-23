PERRYVILLE — As the county gears up for the start of another school year, Cecil County Public Schools welcomed 75 new teachers at the New Teacher Reception Monday afternoon at Iron Master’s Mansion in Perryville.
According to Kelly Keeton, Public Information Officer for CCPS, the annual event has been hosted by the Business & Education Partnership Advisory Council and the Cecil County Classroom Teachers Association for the past 20 years.
“This is about welcoming the new teachers to Cecil County into our school family,” Lori Hrinko, president of the Classroom Teachers Association, said. “I’ve been teaching here for 25 years, and I have had a lot of great people help me along the way.”
As Hrinko looked out on new teachers shopping for supplies, she mentioned the difficulty of stocking classrooms with supplies.
“You know it takes a lot to set up, decorate, and prepare a classroom,” Hrinko said. “So, we have donations from business partners, we have donations from Kilby’s, Mr. Moran loaned us the van so we can get all the supplies here.” She noted that Principio Furnace, APG and the Teachers Association also donated.
The donations were placed on tables spread out throughout ‘New Teacher Store’, with a central table holding some of the best items. The teachers were able to take ten new items from the central table and as many items as they wanted from donated items on the outside tables.
Maya Meenan of Rising Sun was smiling throughout the whole ‘shopping’ process. Meenan will be an Art History teacher at Bohemia Manor Middle School. Her passion for art was solidified during the COVID pandemic.
“I think that for me, I just kind of always tried to do art, and I was not very good at it for a very long time,” Meenan said. “Then, when COVID hit, I had all this free time again. I just started leaning into art again.”
Meenan realized her passion for teaching while working at the National Aquarium in Baltimore.
“There I was just working, educating the public on all the exhibits that we had and talking to people from all over the world,” Meenan said. “I realized that my passion was education and connecting with these people from everywhere.”
Meenan is excited to pass on her passion for art in a form that is not taught as often.
“I’m very excited to combine what we’re doing in class with where art has come from for hundreds of years and really spin those in a way that I don’t feel like a lot of our classes has done for me and combine them and give that cultural and historical touchstone, like this is where art is going,” Meenan said.
Lauren Kelley, of Elkton, has always known that she wanted to be a teacher.
“I’ve known since I was a child, like in elementary school, that I was going to teach,” Kelley said. “If you asked me in middle school, I was going to teach, when I went to high school, I took early childhood education classes, because I was going to teach. I do remember, when I was a third grader, the kids who were well behaved enough to be able to be trusted, would get to go to the kindergarten class and help out with the kindergartners.”
It was Kelley’s own kindergarten teacher that she helped. According to Kelley, at the end of her helping, her kindergarten teacher gave her a rubber stamp. Kelley feels that this moment may have spurred her passion about being a teacher.
Kelley will be a kindergarten teacher at Bainbridge Elementary. She is excited to start the new part of her education career as a kindergarten teacher comparing the kids at the school to her own kid at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.