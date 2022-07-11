NORTH EAST — The Town of North East's Planning Commission held a public hearing July 5 at the North East Town Hall to discuss the town's newly proposed Critical Area Maps. The Planning Commission made a recommendation to the Mayor and Commissioners to adopt the ordinance for the new Critical Area Maps.
According to Betsy Vennell, Director of Planning for the Town of North East, the Maryland General Assembly passed the Chesapeake Bay Critical Area Protection Program in 1984 to establish a resource protection program for the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries by fostering more sensitive development activity by setting forth standards requiring the minimization of adverse impacts on water quality and protection of the natural plant, fish and wildlife habitats. North East's Critical Area Maps define areas in and around the town that contain these valuable resources and habitats.
According to Vennell, there are three main goals that will be addressed with the new Critical Area Program:
- Minimizing adverse impacts on water quality that result from pollutants that are discharged from structures or run off from surrounding lands.
- Conserving fish, wildlife and plant habitat.
- Establishing land use policies for development in the Critical Area which accommodate growth as well as address the environmental impacts that the number, movement and activities of people may have on the area.
According to Vennell, many town buildings and properties were removed from the current Critical Area in the new proposed maps. Also, the revised critical area will contain a number of proposed properties to be introduced to the new Intensely Developed Area zone.
As part of the new plan, Vennell told the Whig, when new, expanded development or redevelopment projects happen, the project will be required to address:
- Improving the quality of runoff from developed areas that enters the Chesapeake Bay or its tributary streams;
- Accommodating additional development of the type and intensity designated by the Town provided that water quality is not impaired;
- Minimizing the expansion of Intensely Developed Areas into portions of the Critical Area designated as Habitat Protection Areas and Resource Conservation Areas;
- Conserving and enhancing fish, wildlife and plant habitats, as identified in the Habitat Protection Area sections of this ordinance to the extent possible within Intensely Developed Areas;
- Encouraging the use of retrofitting measures to address existing stormwater management problems.
On July 13th, the town will hold a private meeting to introduce the Ordinance and the new proposed Maps to the Mayor and Commissioners. Also, there will be a public meeting on July 27 regarding the decision on the Ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.