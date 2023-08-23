Erica Berge, president of the board of directors of Community Connecting Us, an asset-based community development non profit in Port Deposit, opens the dedication ceremony for the community mural project in the Karen Rice Tot Lot and Dog Park.
While Brian Berge, Bill Baron and Port Deposit Councilman Dan Berlin wait for their cue, Erica Berge, president of Community Connecting Us talks to those gathered in Karen Rice Tot Lot and Dog Park about the Community Mural Project about to be unveiled.
Lydia McPherson, government relations representative for Norfolk Southern Railroad, called the Community Mural Project in Port Deposit “a unique, excellent opportunity” for the town and the railroad to work together.
Volunteers who helped paint the 100-foot-long mural on the Norfolk Southern Railroad retaining wall inside karen Rice Tot Lot and Dog Park on North Main Street in Port Deposit were invited to add their handprint to the mural as part of the dedication ceremony Saturday evening.
Since the Port Deposit Community Mural is located on a Norfolk Southern Railroad retaining wall that runs through Karen Rice Tot Lot and Dog Park, organizers felt it was appropriate the dogs should also sign the mural. Keely Berge helped her dog Azalea apply paw to wall.
A paper curtain falls revealing the 100-foot-long, six foot high mural painted by volunteers inside Karen Rice Tot Lot and Dog Park on North Main Street in Port Deposit Saturday.
Port Deposit Councilman Dan Berlin said the Community Mural Project showed some of what is best about living in the tiny waterfront town; that the residents care.
Jessica Kehl, the artist behind the Port Deposit Community Mural Project, coats her hand with paint so she can add her handprint to the mural she created in Karen Rice Tot Lot and Dog Park.
Even though she designed the 100-foot long mural and worked for weeks with 40 volunteers to paint it, Jessica Kehl found putting her handprint on the mural to be somehow a moment of reverence.
A family that volunteered together to help paint the Port Deposit Community Mural placed their handprints on the mural together Saturday evening as part of the dedication ceremony.
Some who helped paint the Port Deposit Community Mural Project wanted to place their hand print on a section where their hand applied the paint.
Each volunteer that helped paint the Port Deposit Community Mural was gifted with a cookie made by Sugar Momma Cookies that portrayed a section of the mural.
The same paint that was used for the Port Deposit Community Mural was also used to put the handprints of the 40 volunteers that helped with the painting on the mural.
Paying attention to detail, this volunteer that helped paint the Port Deposit Community Mural carefully applies her handprint
PORT DEPOSIT — After months of planning and weeks of painting, the mural inside Port Deposit’s Karen Rice Tot Lot and Dog Park was dedicated Saturday evening.
“I wanted to capture the spirit and energy of the town,” said Jessica Kehl, the Port Deposit artist that designed and drew the mural onto the side of a Norfolk Southern Railroad retaining wall and led the community-wide painting effort. “I was hoping to make the town a little bit brighter.”
Even the representative for Norfolk Southern Railroad was amazed by the large endeavor.
“This is an awesome example for opportunities like this to work together,” said Lydia McPherson, NSRR government relations. “It’s not every day you get a small town and a railroad together like this.”
There were 40 volunteers that took up a brush to help Kehl paint the multiple concrete panels stretching the width of the park; 100 feet long and up to six feet tall.
Erica Berge, president of the board of Community Connecting Us, the non-profit that calls Port Deposit home, called the mural “a vibrant tapestry of creativity.”
“This mural, once a place of dilapidation, is now a place of beauty and aspiration,” Berge said. “It’s representative of the space we hold, the seen and unseen. By holding space, we create a bridge. We connect, we belong, we thrive.”
The mural is also a promise, Berge said.
“We are dedicating a space for every beautiful moment yet to come,” she said, adding, “We are the luckiest to call this tiny town home.”
Port Deposit Councilman Dan Berlin spoke on behalf of the mayor and council who thanked the “solid core of residents” that had a hand in the community mural project.
“Port Deposit is a town yearning for inspiration and revitalization,” Berlin said, referring to the lack of funding and the opinion by some that no one in town cares. “This mural will be an inspiration to what we value. We care about how we are perceived. We care about the people who live here and visit the town. We care about our environment and what future generation take from us (who are) living here today.”
After the unveiling, all those that took part were invited to add their handprint to the mural. Many walked the length of the wall to study each element that Kehl worked into it: the Northern Map turtles, the Susquehanna River, a train, people fishing and boating, and — since it’s located in a dog park — dogs. Kehl had the job of cleaning edges and fixing mistakes made by the volunteers. She also studied the mural.
“There will be a time when I say it’s good enough, but for today I am happy,” Kehl said.
