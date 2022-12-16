Newly elected Cecil County Board of Education members Joe Ferdinando (left) and Renee Dixon (middle), join re-elected member Diana Hawley take the oath of office at the 2022 Cecil County Inauguration at the Milburn Stone Theater last week.
CECIL COUNTY — At this month’s Cecil County Public School Board meeting Wednesday evening, there were two new faces sitting at the table.
With the departures of William Malesh and Christie Stephens, Renee Dixon and Joe Ferdinando took their place as new board members for CCPS.
From the moment of their inauguration earlier in December, Dixon and Ferdinando went right to work.
“As soon as the inauguration was over, we came here for our very first board meeting,” Dixon said.
Ferdinando has felt like it has been a blur since getting inaugurated.
“It’s been a lot of information, like drinking from a firehose,” Ferdinando said. “It’s been mostly training, getting emails introduced by the people in the community that are involved and concerned. It’s been a lot of learning so far. So it’s been exciting. A little nerve wracking, but all good so far.”
Both Dixon and Ferdinando expressed that they felt welcomed by their fellow board members in the short time that they have been working together and look forward to continuing to do so for the best interest of the students and the district.
At the meeting, Diana Hawley was re-elected as the board’s president, and Dianne Heath was elected vice president. Both Hawley and Heath were elected to their respective positions unanimously.
Hawley hopes to continue to serve the people of Cecil County and do what is best for the students.
“As the president, I run meetings, but really, it’s all about making sure that our team has the appropriate communication that we need, and that I’m representing our board members appropriately,” Hawley said.
Heath said that she wants to be as supportive as possible for both the school board and the community.
“Mainly what I want to accomplish is to be able to support the president Diana Hawley and just to continue our work that we do on the board and be able to be there for our new board members with any questions or concerns that they may have,” Heath said.
