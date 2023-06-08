Randa Thiele signs the record book for Charlene Notarcola, Cecil County Clerk of the Circuit Court, the finishing touch on her being sworn into office Tuesday night as a member of the Port Deposit Town Council
Wayne Tome Jr. takes the oath of office becoming mayor of Port Deposit
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Wayne Tome Jr. signs the record books to finalize his swearing in as mayor of Port Deposit
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Kevin Brown was sworn in Tuesday night for a third term as Councilman for Port Deposit. The oath was administered by Charlene Notarcola, Cecil County Clerk of the Circuit Court
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Port Deposit Councilman Kevin Brown signs the record book to verify his new term after being sworn in Tuesday
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Randa Thiele takes the oath of office from Charlene Notarcola, Cecil County Clerk of the Circuit Court to become the newest member of the Port Deposit Town Council Tuesday night.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Kevin Brown congratulates Randa Thiele after both took the oath of office Tuesday night in Port eposit Town Hall. Brown was re-elected and this is Thiele's first term
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Randa Thiele signs the record book for Charlene Notarcola, Cecil County Clerk of the Circuit Court, the finishing touch on her being sworn into office Tuesday night as a member of the Port Deposit Town Council
PORT DEPOSIT — Newly minted Mayor Wayne Tome Jr. repeated his campaign promise of cleaning up the town and fixing sidewalks moments after being sworn into office.
Tome took the oath of office a few days ahead of the Port Deposit town meeting because of a prior engagement. However, Kevin Brown and the newest council member, Randa Thiele, did get sworn in at the Tuesday night town meeting.
Charlene Notarcola, Cecil County Clerk of the Circuit Court, administered all the oaths of office.
This is Brown’s third term. He was appointed in 2016 and ran for re-election in 2019. He was the only incumbent on the May 9 ballot.
Thiele took a moment to thank all those who supported her campaign and said she looks forward to continuing her history of service to Port Deposit in this new way.
“Let’s get to work,” Thiele said.
Council assignments will be set when Tome returns.
