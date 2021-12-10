NORTH EAST — Santa came early for Chesapeake Feline Association as Hoot Heating and Air upgraded the shelter’s heating capabilities.
Earlier this week, the Port Deposit company installed the new heat and air conditioning at CFA’s headquarters in North East, which was purchased with help from the community.
“It truly took a village — or a clowder — to make this happen,” said Karen Burkhardt, manager of the shelter currently housing 60 adult cats.
As Greg Buttion, owner of Hoot Heating and Air, was installing a Mitsubishi Hyper Heat ventless heat and air conditioning unit, he was under the cautious gaze of those cats that had not gone into hiding from the strange sounds and unfamiliar people.
“Karen had called me for an A/C issue in the main house,” Buttion said of his first encounter with the animal welfare non-profit. “I was also recommended by a volunteer.”
He performed an evaluation of the shelter and recommended the unit he was installing, giving CFA a discount.
Burkhardt said CFA held a couple of fundraisers but most of the cost was covered by donations. She said the newer, safer environmental controls will replace space heaters and window A/C units.
“Space heaters were always a safety risk,” Burkhardt said, fearing the cats would either tip them over or chew on the power cords. She added that the new heater was installed just in time for CFA’s “Home for the Holidays” event happening Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.
Burkhardt said that CFA’s goal is to get as many of the cats at the shelter, ranging in ages from just over a year to as old as 11, into their forever home.
“Because this is a holiday event, all ginger cats are $35,” she said. Think of it as a feline homage to gingerbread. Chesapeake Feline has 8 orange cats available for adoption at the reduced rate. Other cats can also be adopted for $70. Each has been spayed or neutered, chipped and is up to date on its vaccinations.
“Chesapeake Bay Coffee Co. is supplying coffee and donuts and every adopter will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift card,” she said.
According to Burkhardt, Chesapeake Feline Association also has a Seniors for Seniors program which places older cats into homes with older county residents for free. The adoption includes free vaccinations for the cat as needed.
Chesapeake Feline Association is located at 88 Springhill Drive off Irishtown Road. It’s easier to get to, however, if you ignore your GPS and turn onto Wayside Drive first. Burkhardt said there will be signs posted Saturday to assure potential adopters can find CFA.
