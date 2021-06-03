PORT DEPOSIT — Councilman Thomas Knight took the oath of office Tuesday night to begin his next term on the town council.
Joining him were newcomers Dan Berlin and Wayne Tome Jr.
Knight was first a member of the council when he was appointed in 2011 to finish Al Bruno’s term.
Mayor Bob Kuhs administered the oaths of office and explained that this would be the last time that three would be sworn in at the same time.
“As you recall we changed the size of the council,” Kuhs said. In 2018 the six member board was shortened to four. To rearrange the election cycle to fit the field of candidates it was agreed ahead of the planned May election to seat three winners and then, alphabetically decide who would serve four year terms and who would serve two.”
That put Tome in the two-year seat and the 2023 ballot with Councilman Kevin Brown. Berlin and Knight will serve until 2025.
Port Deposit also decided that uncontested elections would be canceled, as was the case last month. So in the absence of candidate interviews, the Cecil Whig has talked to the newly minted council members.
Dan Berlin has lived in Port Deposit for three years. He said it was a conversation with a neighbor that propelled him into town politics. That neighbor told him about the open seats and told Berlin he’d be a good fit.
“After a few days thinking about it and the level of commitment I would have to do, I decided that if I did nothing now I would have to wait years to get a shot again,” Berlin said. “That was not something I wanted to do. So, I contacted the town and learned about what I needed to do to qualify.”
Doing the work to assure he was qualified, he also talked to residents to learn about the issues on their minds and the history of Port Deposit in preparation for his campaign.
Tome, meanwhile, was born and raised in the waterfront town. If the name seems familiar, it is. His father is Wayne Tome Sr., the previous mayor and current director of the Cecil County Department of Emergency Services.
Councilman Tome said he’s been considering a run for public office for at least four years.
“It’s in my blood and also to try to improve the town, public safety and the police department,” Tome said.
Like Berlin he entered the race expecting there would be one. He was prepared to spell out his plans for the public safety of the town, which currently includes a contract with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and Chief of Police Susan Smith, the town’s lone police officer.
“I also want to do something about the tractor trailers,” he said.
Main Street through Port Deposit is also Maryland Route 222 and although there are signs posting no trucks are allowed save for local deliveries, there is a daily parade of heavy trucks.
“Kids are playing, people are walking their dogs,” he said of the town whose houses are a sidewalk’s width from the street. “I am going to try to work with the state to get it resolved.”
Tome also wanted the north end of town to have representation on the council. All the current members live on the south side or the center of town. He lives in the 100 block of North Main.
“I wanted the north end to have strong support,” he said.
Berlin said in his conversations he’s learned that many in Port Deposit are fearful for the future of the town.
“They seem to think we are the forgotten town in Cecil County. I want to change that. I want the town to be a leader and an example of what a town can be when the local people are invested in the community they live in,” Berlin said. “There seems to be a lot of apathy and very few people come to the meetings. I want the people to get more involved and tell us the good, as well as improvements they want to see us do.”
Although both are political newcomers, they each bring skills to the table. Along with the public safety element, Tome said he has management and personnel skills he would like to put to use.
Berlin said his background in sports and coaching can be useful when things get tense or there’s a problem to be addressed publicly.
“As a former supervisor once told me, “Everything around me could be on fire but you could not tell by the look on Dan’s face,” he said “I can keep my cool in stressful situations.”
A skill he’s learned in working with students at North Bay Adventure Camp in North East is that failure is also a chance to learn.
“I am also willing to try something and be accepting if I happen to fail,” he said. “I believe you learn a lot about yourself and things by trying. And I don’t see many people succeed every time they try something. But, curbing your ego by learning and willingness to learn from failure is a skill. To be the town I think we can be, being willing to give new things a shot is a skill I bring to the council.”
