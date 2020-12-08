ELKTON — Newly elected Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger wasted no time transitioning to new directors for several county offices this week as she provided her proposed directors to the Cecil County Council Tuesday for approval.
Hornberger provided the Cecil Whig with a list of her new appointments as well as those current county staffers who will be continuing in their roles with various county departments during her four-year term.
As the Cecil Whig’s press time is 7 p.m., we are unable to provide information regarding the council’s final approval of those preposed directors. A follow-up story will appear in Friday’s Whig regarding the council’s vote.
Hornberger’s new appointees are: Dan Schneckenburger as director of administration, to replace Al Wein, who retired effective Friday; Michele Ennis as director of human resources, who will replace Sally Kilby; Dave Warnick as director of information technology, who will replace Brian Miller; Steven Overbay as director of Economic Development, who is replacing Chris Moyer, who stepped down from the position Sept. 4; Wayne Tome as director of emergency services, who is replacing Richard Brooks, who retired Friday; James Appel as director of finance, who will replace Lisa Saxton; and Lawrence Scott as county attorney, replacing Jason Allison.
Hornberger has asked the following directors to stay on during her administration: Director of Community Services David Trolio; Director of Public Works Scott Flanigan; Director of Facilities Steve Reisler; and Director of Parks and Recreation Clyde Vandyke.
Also, Steven O’Connor has been named as the acting director of land use and development services, replacing Eric Sengstrom, who retired in November.
Hornberger has also named Kevin Alkinburg as the county’s public information officer, he is replacing Jen Lyall.
According to sources who spoke to the Whig on condition of anonymity, Kilby, Miller, Saxton, Allison and Lyall were removed from their positions to make way for the new hires. Alkinburg said in a written statement to the Whig that “Due to Cecil County Human Resources’ protocol, we are not authorized at this time to communicate anyone who may have exited county government.”
During Tuesday’s council work session, the new proposed appointees were present, some via Zoom, to introduce themselves to the council and to answer questions regarding their proposed appointments.
More information on the proposed appointments will be provided in Friday’s Cecil Whig.
